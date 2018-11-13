The Waterford High School girls basketball team turned up the defense against Kenosha Bradford Tuesday in its season opener.
The Wolverines made adjustments to stop the Red Devils’ first-half 3-point barrage and held them to just 16 points in the second half on the way to a 54-43 nonconference victory at Kenosha.
Sydney Strelow and Jordyn Brown were hot early from beyond the arc, each making three 3-pointers to help Bradford (0-1) take a 27-26 lead.
But Waterford coach Dena Brechtl got her team back on track defensively after halftime.
“They shot at a high percentage,” Brechtl said. “After halftime, we made better adjustments. They are a lot harder to make when we had a hand in their face and kept it there.”
Another adjustment came on offense. The Wolverines weren’t able to take advantage of all their opportunities in the first half.
“We missed a handful of shots and weren’t consistent in our finishing,” Brechtl said. “We made much better passes and decisions in the second half and took better shots.”
Most of those points came inside from 5-foot-7 guard Katie Rohner, who finished with a game-high 18 points, and 6-0 center Kat Fitzgerald, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds. They combined to shoot 15 for 31 from the field.
Annie Benevides led Waterford with 13 rebounds and Rohner added six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“They had more recognition of what they were giving us in their 3-2 zone,” Brechtl said.
Free-throw shooting was a rough spot, Brechtl said, as Waterford went just 8 of 25 from the line.
Strelow led the Red Devils, who made 10 3-pointers and just three 2-point shots, with 16 points and Brown had 14.
BIG FOOT 69, BURLINGTON 27: The Demons, who suffered heavy graduation losses, struggled in their nonconference season opener at Burlington.
“Big Foot is a very sound team,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We struggled with our experience.”
Caitlyn Matson was a bright spot for Burlington. She had a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
It was a well-rounded team effort for the Chiefs. Olivia Peterson and Reagan Courier each scored 13 points and Abby Vanderbogart had 10.
“We learned from this game and will get better from here,” Foulke said.
