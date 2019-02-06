It's been a season of milestones for high school basketball in Racine County.
Union Grove girls coach Rob Domagalski recently won his 300th career game.
Jeff Christensen of Racine Lutheran has the chance Thursday night to become the 29th boys coach in state history to reach 500 career victories.
Marquise Milton became the leading scorer in the 91-year history of the Horlick boys program Tuesday night.
And over at Waterford, Katie Rohner is on a scoring tear unprecedented in the history of its elite program.
The 5-foot-6 junior guard became just the sixth player in the history of Waterford's program to reach 1,000 career points Monday night. And with 1,024 points, Rohner is just 139 from surpassing all-time leader Madison Blair, the 2015 All-Racine County Player of the Year.
"I guess all the hard word shines through," Rohner said when asked about approaching that scoring milestone.
This is a student-athlete who knows all about hard work. She ranks 23rd in her junior class with a grade-point average of 3.8 and has aspirations of pursuing engineering in college. She is a gifted singer who performs with her high school's choir.
"I'll always put school first," she said. "I'm fully dedicated to my classes."
In an era when video games and cell phones dominate the attention of so many kids her age, Rohner is an avid reader with a preference for novels. "I read 'The Shining' in like three days," she said.
Basketball has received that same dedication. Coached extensively by her father, Bill, an athlete at Union Grove in the early 1980s, Katie was a force in basketball from an early age.
"I've been playing basketball with her since the fifth grade and, from then, we all knew that she would be something very special," Waterford junior forward Annie Benavides said. "She was the only girl who could dribble between her legs and dribble with her left hand. She was already better than girls who were ahead of her as a fifth grader."
With Rohner serving as the focal point, Waterford has had a breakthrough season after three lean years. The Wolverines are 14-4 overall and lead the Southern Lakes Conference with an 11-1 record.
Considering their two remaining SLC games are against Delavan-Darien (5-14) Friday and Westosha Central (2-17) Feb. 14, the Wolverines are in a strong position for their first conference championship since 2015.
It all starts with Rohner, who has joined Benavides, Kathleen Fitzgerald and Emma Karpinski as returning starters. In addition to her team-high 16.7 scoring average, Rohner averages 5.5 rebounds (third on the team), 3.2 assists (first) and 2.8 steals (first).
"She had a fearless style when it comes to her style of play," Domagalski said. "She's not afraid to shoot, she's not afraid to take over for her team and make good shots. She's not afraid to miss, either.
"She displays a confidence about her that puts her ahead of a lot of other girls on the court at any given time."
It's common knowledge that Rohner is going to take most of Waterford's shots — her 332 attempts are 135 more than any other Waterford player. It may appear that she's forcing the issue at times, but there's no disputing the results.
"There are times where she just goes between three people and gets a shot up without a touch on her," Benavides said. "She makes moves where I still don't even know what she's going to do. I fall for her Euro step all the time. I don't know if she's going to pass it to me or she's going up for a shot. It's incredible just watching her."
Meanwhile, it's important for her teammates to pay close attention at all times during games.
"There will be times when I am standing and, the next thing I know, there's a bounce pass in my hand," Benavides said. "I didn't even see that I was open, but she saw that I was open.
"With three girls on her, she just finds that exact angle to pass the ball."
Despite going 10-16 last season, Waterford made a strong run in the postseason, going 3-1 before losing to Jefferson 39-33 in a Division 2 sectional semifinal. With Waterford so much further ahead than last year, there's plenty of potential for an even deeper run — maybe even Waterford's first state tournament berth since 2006.
"Katie has been surrounded by some really good players, like 6-1 Katie Fitzgerald, "Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "She's been quite the force inside and I think that definitely helps Katie along the way.
"It takes a team to bring out the best in your best player and your team."
And by the time her career at Waterford is over, chances are Rohner will have a scoring record that will stand for years.
"I think it would be great to leave something for another person to go after," Rohner said. "I want to push future generations to be the best player they can. I also want to leave a legacy of being the best teammate I could.
"I always wanted to put my game on the line for them."
