Girls basketball: Waterford re-tools for a state run

Gone is Kat Fitzgerald, an inside presence extraordinaire who was third in the state in blocked shots last season.
Gone is Emma Karpinski, the savvy floor leader who was an extension of coach Dena Brechtl on the court.
Yet, here is the Waterford High School girls basketball team, just two victories away from its first WIAA State Tournament since it was the Division 2 runner-up in 2006. The Wolverines will try to get the first one taken care of Thursday when they play Waukesha West in a 7 p.m. WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Elkhorn.
They will certainly have plenty of momentum.
Waterford (16-8) has won its last four and six of its last seven heading into Thursday’s game. Three of its losses have been by four points or less. What’s more, the recent return of 5-foot-11 junior guard Torie Loppnow, who has missed most of the last two seasons with knee issues, has only made this team all the more formidable.
What has been the power source for this team during their run of three consecutive sectional appearances? Start with seniors Katie Rohner, the program’s all-time leading scorer, and Annie Benavides, a forward who helped fill the massive void left by Fitzpatrick.
“Both have seen all the good and all the bad because their freshmen year, we were struggling to put things together,” Brechtl said. “We moved them up on purpose because we thought this program would strive off of them one day and that’s exactly what has been happening the last three years.”
The progression started slowly considering the Wolverines went 10-16 in 2017-18, when they went on to the first of their successive sectional appearances. But during the last two seasons, they have gone 35-13 with one Southern Lakes Conference championship and a runner-up finish (by one game) this season.
For Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski, whose team split two games with Waterford this season, it starts with Rohner, a 5-7 guard who has scored 1,557 career points. Rohner, who expects to decide whether to play for Carroll University or UW-Platteville in the next week, averages 18.5 points — nearly nine more than anyone else on the team.
“Rohner is the key to their success because the other girls, in my opinion, feed off of what Rohner does,” Domagalski said. “Even if Rohner is missing shots, she’s fighting and she’s going hard and she’s trying to will her team to win.
“She just shows a lot of leadership by example and I just think the other players follow.”
Rohner has had to carry a heavier load after the graduation of the 6-2 Fitzpatrick, who now plays for UW-La Crosse, changed the entire dynamic of this team.
“Fitzgerald was such a huge part of their team,” Domagalski said. “I told Dena, ‘Rohner might be the player of the year in the conference (last season), but I think Fitzgerald was the player of the year on her team.
“She was just such an inside presence. You had to shoot the ball well against Waterford last year not only because of her ability to block shots, but to alter shots.”
The 5-9 Benavides has helped fill her shoes. While she doesn’t have Fitzgerald’s size, she still has been effective by averaging 9.5 points and leading the Wolverines in rebounding with an average of 8.9.
“She is their aggressor on defense, she’s the one who cleans everything up,” Domagalski said. “They all have roles and that’s the interesting thing about Waterford. It seems that they’ve accepted their roles.”
Rohner is hardly surprised that the Wolverines have reached this point.
“I knew we were going to be a good team again this year,” she said. “I knew it was going to be hard graduating those seniors and those leaders. But I knew we had girls behind us who would step up.
“I’m just proud that we continued to play well and to grow as people and players and leaders.”
Benavides sees a team in which the letters than spell Waterford on their uniforms means everything.
“We have learned to never give up and to just continue to playing until the whistle blows,” she said. “We have the heart and I feel every like every single person on the team, whether they get minutes or not, they all play for the name on the front of their jersey. They play for Waterford and they love Waterford and I think that’s great.
“Everyone is just there for everyone and I feel that’s what pushes us. We want what’s best for each other. And even if we have to sacrifice stuff, we all want one goal and it doesn’t matter who’s on the court. It’s a team effort.”
Rohner and Benavides might be the nucleus, but there’s so much more.
The 5-8 Mackenzie Stiewe, a senior, has been an inside force, averaging 5.7 rebounds per game. In Waterford’s 47-46 regional championship victory in overtime over Jefferson Feb. 29, she grabbed 11 rebounds.
Meghan Schmidt, a 5-5 junior guard, has capably replaced Karpinski, averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.7 assists per game.
“I think Meghan Schmidt has stepped up a lot and grown as a player, a point guard and a teammate,” Rohner said. “I feel the last several games, she’s been playing very well and knocking down shots, making great passes and being a leader on the court.”
Raelynn Barwick, a 5-4 sophomore guard who averages 4.5 points, has been invaluable off the bench. She made four late free throws in the Wolverines’ regional victory over Jefferson.
And then there’s Loppnow, who is rounding back into form after missing all of her sophomore season and much of this one with a left knee injury. Loppnow has been averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds and had blocked 12 shots.
“She is not afraid,” Benavides said. “She just goes all out. How are they supposed to defend a 5-11 girl that can shoot the ‘3,’ yet can drive with both hands? If you defend one way, she’s going to go the other way.
“She’s got moves and she’s beginning to post up now. How are you supposed to guard her? I think that’s just great. She just shows a lot of diversity in what she can do and what she will do and it’s going to be troubling for any team we play.”
That’s Waterford as a team. Despite graduating two key players from last year Wolverines are knocking on the door for a trip to Green Bay.
“Waterford has a senior leadership,” said Domagalski, whose team was eliminated by Waukesha West in the regional championship. “Waukesha West does not.
“Their whole nucleus is senior. And when you look at Waukesha West, which is starting three freshmen, I think that might come into play late in the game.
“I hope Waterford represents our conference well because they’re the lone team left.”