Girls basketball: Waterford re-tools for a state run

“She was just such an inside presence. You had to shoot the ball well against Waterford last year not only because of her ability to block shots, but to alter shots.”

The 5-9 Benavides has helped fill her shoes. While she doesn’t have Fitzgerald’s size, she still has been effective by averaging 9.5 points and leading the Wolverines in rebounding with an average of 8.9.

“She is their aggressor on defense, she’s the one who cleans everything up,” Domagalski said. “They all have roles and that’s the interesting thing about Waterford. It seems that they’ve accepted their roles.”

Rohner is hardly surprised that the Wolverines have reached this point.

“I knew we were going to be a good team again this year,” she said. “I knew it was going to be hard graduating those seniors and those leaders. But I knew we had girls behind us who would step up.

“I’m just proud that we continued to play well and to grow as people and players and leaders.”

Benavides sees a team in which the letters than spell Waterford on their uniforms means everything.