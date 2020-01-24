Girls basketball: Waterford learns lessons well, beats Delavan-Darien in overtime

Katie Rohner had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Schmidt had seven points and four steals for Waterford. Annie Benavides had six points and seven rebounds and Torie Loppnow, in her first game back since early December following an injury, scored six points in 12 minutes.

The Comets got 20 points from Kailea Timmerman and 10 from McKenna Williams.

UNION GROVE 52, ELKHORN 28: Freshman Sophia Rampulla had a breakout game for the Broncos, nearly outscoring the Elks on her own in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Elkhorn.

The 5-foot-10 forward had 22 points, going 9 of 15 from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point range for Union Grove (13-1, 7-0 SLC), which extended the Broncos’ winning streak to eight games. She had eight points in the first half, then got hot from beyond the arc in the second half and had all four of her 3-pointers.

“This was a coming-out party for her, but she’s been playing well all year,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “Our motto all year has been ‘somebody be a hero’ and she took over the game.

“We’re always looking for someone to step up and it was her turn.”

The rest of the Broncos struggled, going just 11 of 46 (23 percent) from the field.