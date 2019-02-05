The Waterford High School girls basketball team keeps winning with defense.
On Tuesday night, the Wolverines turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and came from behind to beat Southern Lakes Conference rival Union Grove 47-45 at Waterford.
Waterford improved to 14-4 overall and 11-1 in SLC play.
But the win didn’t come easy as the Wolverines started off slowly and trailed 28-21 at halftime.
“Give a lot of credit to Union Grove, they came out and battled hard tonight and took it to us,” said Waterford coach Dena Brechtl. “We lacked defensive intensity in the first half and really needed to pick it up in the second.”
The Wolverines stepped up to the challenge. They erased a 13-point deficit getting key stops and finding the basket. They took a late lead and did not look back.
“The girls really stepped up in the second half and played great defense which transitioned into some easy baskets to take the lead,” Brechtl said.
Katie Rohner led Waterford with 15 points and Annie Benavides added 14 and 10 rebounds.
The Broncos (10-9, 6-5 SLC) were led by Angela Slattery, who scored 12 points.
“We played really well to start and came out with a lot of energy, but late turnovers and some poor shots down the stretch lost us the lead,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said.
The Broncos had a chance to win the game at the buzzer. After a rebound clanked off the rim on a missed free throw, the Broncos drove up the court but missed, what would have been, the game-winning shot.
PRAIRIE 69, ST. CATHERINE’S 40: Brooke Foster scored a game-high 27 points, had six steals in a Metro Classic Conference win at St. Catherine’s.
Prairie (13-5, 8-5 MCC) dominated the first half and led 36-14 at the break. Also for the Hawks, Jolie Larson scored 14 points and collected nine rebounds.
“I think Brooke played her best game of the season tonight,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “It was a good team win and I was proud of the way we were able to pressure the ball and limit our fouls; we only had seven all game.”
Molly O’Regan scored nearly half of St. Catherine’s points. She had 18 and made four of five 3-pointers. The Angels (2-17, 0-13 MCC) had 12 steals and three blocked shots.
RACINE LUTHERAN 83, DOMINICAN 51: The Crusaders dominated a Metro Classic Conference game at Dominican behind a 39-point effort from Caroline Strande.
Lutheran (15-2, 9-2 MCC) started a little flat, according to coach Steve Shaffer, but pulled away in the first half and took a 45-26 lead.
“The girls overcame the adversity and built a big lead going into half and did not look back,” Shaffer said.
Strande flirted with a triple double scoring 39 points, grabbing nine rebounds, getting eight steals and having five assists.
Also for the Crusaders, Morgann Gardner added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
CASE 68, TREMPER 53: The Eagles trailed 29-21 at halftime in this Southeast Conference game at Kenosha. And then they switched to a 3-2 zone defense and that changed everything.
With Case disrupting the Trojans in the second half, the Eagles (9-5, 7-3 SEC) went on to win for the eighth time in their last nine games.
“It helped speed up the tempo and forced turnovers,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “It got to where they were playing at the tempo we wanted them to play.”
Bree Jones led Case with 17 points, Ariyah Brooks added 16 and Jasmine Malone 15.
“Malone might have had her best game of the season,” Booker said. “She was able to distribute the ball and she made nine of 10 free throws.”
OAK CREEK 69, HORLICK 32: The Rebels were limited to nine points in the first half and lost a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.
Olivia Pitrof and Jordan Ellison led the Rebels (11-6, 6-4 SEC) with 12 and 10 points respectively. Pitrof had a block and Ellison had four steals.
“They did a really good job at stopping Olivia,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “They would double and sometimes triple team her. It was tough to get anything going tonight.”
Oak Creek (17-2) improved to 11-0 in the SEC with its victory.
PARK 42, BRADFORD 31: The Panthers beat the Red Devils for the second time in two days in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Alexis Betker and Jade Griffin each scored a team-high 12 points for the Panthers (5-11, 2-7 SEC).
“This was another gritty win for us,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “We came out and played with a lot of intensity.”
Bradford dropped to 4-14 overall and 1-9 in the SEC.
MARTIN LUTHER 58, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 32: The Lady Toppers were held to 10 points in the second half and lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
Emma Klein scored 11 of the Lady Toppers’ 32 points on 4 of 14 shooting from the field. Catholic Central (12-7, 6-7 MCC) shot 12 of 50 overall.
“I thought we played well defensively,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “We had a lot of open looks that we just missed.”
Martin Luther improved to 14-4 overall and 10-2 in the MCC.
WILMOT 73, BURLINGTON 45: Cora Anderson scored 16 points as the Demons lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot, despite setting a season high for points scored.
The Demons (0-19, 0-11 SLC) trailed 41-18 after the first half.
The Demons’ 45 points is the most they have scored this season. Their previous best came in a 51-44 road loss to Westosha Central on Jan. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.