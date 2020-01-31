Girls basketball: Waterford goes back to basics, ties Union Grove for first in SLC

When all else fails, go back to the game plan.

That’s what the Waterford High School girls basketball team did Friday night.

The Wolverines went back to basics on offense and it was the perfect plan of attack as they rallied to beat Union Grove 58-51 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

The victory puts Waterford (10-6, 7-2 SLC) in a tie for the SLC lead with the Broncos (13-3, 7-2 SLC), who lost to SLC foe Delavan-Darien 46-36 on Tuesday.

In the teams’ first meeting, on Dec. 12, Union Grove held Waterford to 15 points in the first half and went on to win 54-39.

Friday, the Wolverines scored just 14 points by halftime, but held the Broncos to 18.

“We struggled to score last time, but when you clean up the defense, it keeps you in the game,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We did not let them get going downhill and all of their shots were contested.”

The Wolverines found their rhythm in the second half, going back to one of their strengths — strong play in the middle. The taller Wolverines attacked the middle of the court and were able to score inside and also kick it outside for long-range shots.