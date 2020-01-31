Girls basketball: Waterford goes back to basics, ties Union Grove for first in SLC

When all else fails, go back to the game plan.
That’s what the Waterford High School girls basketball team did Friday night.
The Wolverines went back to basics on offense and it was the perfect plan of attack as they rallied to beat Union Grove 58-51 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
The victory puts Waterford (10-6, 7-2 SLC) in a tie for the SLC lead with the Broncos (13-3, 7-2 SLC), who lost to SLC foe Delavan-Darien 46-36 on Tuesday.
In the teams’ first meeting, on Dec. 12, Union Grove held Waterford to 15 points in the first half and went on to win 54-39.
Friday, the Wolverines scored just 14 points by halftime, but held the Broncos to 18.
“We struggled to score last time, but when you clean up the defense, it keeps you in the game,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We did not let them get going downhill and all of their shots were contested.”
The Wolverines found their rhythm in the second half, going back to one of their strengths — strong play in the middle. The taller Wolverines attacked the middle of the court and were able to score inside and also kick it outside for long-range shots.
“In the second half, we went back to our game plan,” Brechtl said. “We attacked through the middle of the floor, where we need to. We had some 3-point shots from the corner that we knew would be there based on the way they rotate the defense.
“Once we used the middle of the floor, we had opportunities we didn’t have in the first half.”
Waterford led 33-26 with about 10 minutes left, but Union Grove tied the game at 38-38 with about 6:30 left. The Wolverines then went on a 16-8 run to take a 43-36 lead late.
“They did move ball better in the second half and had some open shots,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said. “They still had to make the shots and they made their shots. I thought they hit key shots at big times.”
One of the keys for Waterford was the play of senior Mackenzie Stiewe, who had her best game of the season, Brechtl said, with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
“She played like a senior,” Brechtl said. “She did every little thing and she was a coach on the floor. In times of craziness, when I thought about a timeout, she talked to the team and calmed them down.
“She was big on boards and clutch on her shots — she was amazing.”
Katie Rohner led the Wolverines, who outscored the Broncos 44-33 in the second half, with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Annie Benavides matched Stiewe with 11 points and also had three steals, and Meghan Schmidt had five steals.
Domagalski said the Broncos had three turnovers late in the game that kept them from making up the deficit, but he wasn’t disappointed in the effort.
“It was a fun high school game,” Domagalski said. “We did not have energy (against Delavan-Darien), but we were more focused (Friday). The numbers just didn’t fall in our favor.”
Freshman Sophia Rampulla led Union Grove with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Angela Slattery had 11 points.
HORLICK 63, PARK 59: Rebels senior Olivia Pitrof did to the Panthers what she’s done to other teams all season long in Horlick’s Southeast Conference victory Friday at Horlick.
The last time these two teams faced, on Dec. 13, Park beat the Rebels 57-30 and held Pitrof to 12 points, her second-lowest scoring total of the season.
Friday, Pitrof took the game over with a 29-point, 18-rebound performance to help the Rebels (6-11. 2-9 SEC) secure the victory. Of her 18 rebounds, nine of them were on the offensive glass.
Pitrof was a force inside all game, Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said, as her quickness on putbacks led to many of her 24 points in the paint.
The game was competitive in the first half, with Park leading 31-29 at halftime. That carried over into the second half as the teams continued to go back and forth.
Playing without Deja Price, who was out nursing the flu, the shorthanded Panthers (7-11, 3-8 SEC) started to run out of gas with six minutes to play, Park coach Carey Palacios said. The Rebels took advantage, making some key shots down the stretch.
For the game, Horlick shot 40 percent from the field and had 48 points in the paint.
“Give credit to Horlick,” Palacios said. “They shot the ball at a high percentage tonight.”
Another key factor in the victory was the rebounding advantage. The Rebels won the rebounding battle 59-40, culminating in 21 second-chance points.
Another standout player for Horlick was Vantaya Johnson. After not playing in the first meeting between these two teams, Johnson had a double-double with 10 points and 18 rebounds to match Pitrof.
“The fact that she’s jumping and grabbing these rebounds is huge because it’s giving us second opportunities to score,” Sanders said of Johnson.
Nickkia Nelson led the Rebels with eight assists while Alexandria Cannon had a team-high three steals.
For Park, Alexis Betker had a team-high 22 points along with team highs of four assists and six steals. Adele Senzig and Azia Price each scored in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Senzig was a threat from outside, making four 3-point baskets, and Mikayla Smith had six points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
OAK CREEK 60, CASE 38: The Eagles hung tough against the Knights in the first half, but struggled in the second half in a Southeast Conference loss Friday at Case.
Case (10-7, 7-4 SEC) trailed 30-21 at halftime, but couldn’t find a rhythm in the second half.
“Our defense did a really good job in the first half but then they were able to really get it going in the second half against us,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “We needed to do a better job of boxing out and getting rebounds in that second half if we wanted to get back into it.”
The Eagles got 14 points each from Sydni Hill and Ariyah Brooks, but no one else scored more than three.
“We have to learn how to play two halves of basketball and get more contributions and consistency from other players,” Booker said. “Brooks will usually score around 15 to 20 points and Hill has started to emerge as a consistent option, but we really need another to step up.”
Oak Creek (13-4, 11-0), which won its 109th consecutive SEC game, got 11 points each from Nicole Hernandez and Sara Kasar.
DOMINICAN 44, PRAIRIE 23: The Hawks started well, but lost steam in a Metro Classic Conference loss Friday at Whitefish Bay.
Prairie (1-16, 1-10 MCC) got out to a strong start in the first half, but wasn’t able to maintain that momentum, coach Alan Mills said. Prairie went into halftime down 23-13 before Dominican (7-8, 6-4) broke the game open in the second half.
Jaclyn Palmen led the Hawks with seven points while Andrea Palmen had a team-high three steals. Kaja Baran had a game-high 10 rebounds.
For the Knights, Victoria Okoro and Olivia Mlada each had 11 points.