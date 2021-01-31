Girls basketball: Union Grove's Domagalski has overcome the odds to succeed

On the other side of the tracks from where he now comfortably resides, Rob Domagalski used to check the time by looking out his front door at the Allen-Bradley clock tower a few blocks to the east in Milwaukee. Not that time made much difference for him back in those days.

His grandmother, Sabina, owned a tavern she called “Shangri-La” on the corner of 6th and Bruce streets, but Rob’s world was anything but a paradise. Long before he became one of the most successful high school girls basketball coaches in Racine County history, Domagalski was trying to forge an existence, let alone an identity, on the poor side of town.

“I was a 12-year-old pinball wizard in a bar,” he said.

He never met his father, James, who died at the age of 50. His mother, Diane, tried to make a go of things as a single mother, but there was little time for her to devote to Rob. He was left to pretty much figure out things for himself — just as he has been doing for the last two decades as Union Grove’s coach — growing up on the corner of 5th and Lapham.