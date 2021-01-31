Girls basketball: Union Grove's Domagalski has overcome the odds to succeed

On the other side of the tracks from where he now comfortably resides, Rob Domagalski used to check the time by looking out his front door at the Allen-Bradley clock tower a few blocks to the east in Milwaukee. Not that time made much difference for him back in those days.
His grandmother, Sabina, owned a tavern she called “Shangri-La” on the corner of 6th and Bruce streets, but Rob’s world was anything but a paradise. Long before he became one of the most successful high school girls basketball coaches in Racine County history, Domagalski was trying to forge an existence, let alone an identity, on the poor side of town.
“I was a 12-year-old pinball wizard in a bar,” he said.
He never met his father, James, who died at the age of 50. His mother, Diane, tried to make a go of things as a single mother, but there was little time for her to devote to Rob. He was left to pretty much figure out things for himself — just as he has been doing for the last two decades as Union Grove’s coach — growing up on the corner of 5th and Lapham.
“I grew up on the south side of Milwaukee and did not have a simple childhood,” he said. “I was brought up by a single parent and we did not have a lot of money. My friends and I had to grow up fast due to the violence, alcohol and drugs that were surrounding us on an everyday basis.”
And sometimes, Domagalski stumbled in the old neighborhood. This respected mathematics teacher at Union Grove, who has almost triple the number of conference championships (eight) as losing seasons (three) since taking over the girls basketball program in 2000, had his brushes with the law on the other side of the tracks.
While Domagalski declines to get into specifics about those days, he does say: “It was the everyday life of getting into mischief. I had freedom of really doing whatever I wanted as a youth and we did typical stupid stuff.
“It wasn’t that I was trying to fight the law and be this delinquent. It was because I didn’t have enough figures telling me to do otherwise. And I got lucky. And I’ll say this until the day that I die: I have friends who can’t believe what I am now.”
A life of achievements
Since crossing over to the right side of the tracks — more on that later — Domagalski, 49, has lived a life he likely never envisioned for himself back on the corner of 5th and Lapham.
He and his wife of nearly 18 years, Amy, are the parents of son Hayden and daughter, Ava, both of whom are in the Union Grove basketball program. Hayden is a senior captain for the boys team. Ava is a junior guard for her father on the girls team.
Domagalski has a Masters degree and had been teaching mathematics as Union Grove since 1999.
And for the last 21 years, he has regularly been quoted in The Journal Times sports pages during the basketball season — usually after another victory by one of his teams.
Amiable and approachable but with just enough of a temper to admonish underperforming players, Domagalski has gone 343-145 since taking over the Broncos.
He has yet to coach in a state tournament — the Broncos came agonizingly close in 2010 and especially in 2016 — but Domagalski is still on a career trajectory that should eventually put him into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Put it this way: Still in the prime of his career, Domagalski is within three victories of matching Melody Owsley, who retired from Prairie with a 345-256 record in 2016. And Owsley is in the WBCA Hall of Fame.
Domagalski is already seen as a mentor in coaching circles.
“As a fellow coach, I am super thankful for Rob’s leadership in our conference and specifically for his assistance during my first years,” said Dena Brechtl, who took over Waterford’s program in 2011. “Rob has always been an email away for me, and is so quick to provide me with some advice or just positive words.
“Even through the pretty heated rivalry that has existed for so long, Rob has been a mentor coach that I am super thankful for.”
Angela Slattery recently became the sixth player in the history of Union Grove’s program to reach 1,000 career points. But that’s not what she’s going to remember once she moves on from Union Grove.
“He expresses that there’s more to life than basketball,” she said. “As a senior, I can agree that he was right. He continually told us, ‘You won’t remember how many points you scored or the exact stats from a season, but you’ll remember your teammates and the memories you shared together.’
“This is the point I would say he stresses to us (his players) the most. He’s teaching us to become better basketball players but, most importantly, people.”
Domagalski speaks from experience on that subject after his childhood. Among his only salvations from the old neighborhood were those concrete basketball courts where he and his friends used to pass the time.
“The game of basketball was my daily outlet to that chaos that surrounded me,” he said. “I was not the greatest basketball player, but I learned that working hard at the craft of basketball could help me be the best that I could be.”
Still, there were dark stretches. The darkest might have been in the year following his graduation in 1989 from Milwaukee Notre Dame. His grandmother had scraped together enough money to send him to that small private school, but he hardly rewarded her with a distinguished academic record.
And during the year after he graduated, Domagalski was lost emotionally on those dead-end streets in his neighborhood.
“There was that loneliness,” he said. “And people would say, ‘Why don’t you do this? Why don’t you do that?’ I did not know how to do that. That’s the problem. That’s just the way it was.
“People told me to enroll in college. I didn’t even know how to enroll in college.”
Realizing his potential
A career-defining moment came in 1990, when his mother’s boyfriend at the time encouraged him to go into the Army Reserves, which turned into an eight-year commitment. Domagalski credits that with giving him the discipline to enroll in 1992 at UW-Whitewater.
He graduated four years later with a degree in mathematics, with a minor in psychology. And in 2003, four years after he joined Union Grove’s faculty, Domagalski earned a Masters in Administration from Cardinal Stritch University.
By that time, he had the girls basketball program heading into a new era after starting out as the freshman girls coach during the 1999-2000 season. Kristin Elsbernd (nee: McBryde), a senior on Domagalski’s first varsity team during the 2000-01 season, remembers a young coach who had that “it” factor.
“Right off the bat, we as a team recognized his passion for the sport and just his care for us as players on his team,” said Elsbernd, an English teacher at Union Grove for the last six years. “He was so much fun and so dedicated that I think he took us to a new level and started turning the team into more of a winning tradition.
“That was going to be a long-standing thing for him.”
It sure has been. He has been honored as the All-Racine County Coach of the Year four times and won at least a share of conference championships in 2007, ‘10, ‘11, ‘15, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18 and ‘20.
Falling just short
About all that’s been missing from his resume is a berth in the state tournament, but Domagalski has certainly had his teams on the brink with two sectional championship appearances.
On March 20, 2010, the Broncos played Monroe with a trip to state on the line. The score was tied 18-18 at halftime, but Monroe pulled away for a 48-37 victory.
But the most crushing loss came on March 5, 2016, when the Broncos traveled to Middleton to play Stoughton for the Division 2 sectional championship. Always meticulous, Domagalski left nothing to chance that game.
“We were really running our 1-3-1 really well and we were looking all over the Internet about Stoughton,” he said. “I had to find something of them playing against the 1-3-1 — just something so we were prepared.
“We went through about 10 games online and we found one game of what Stoughton did in two possessions against the 1-3-1. And I told the girls, ‘We know exactly what we’re going to do!’ “
But that state tournament berth still eluded Union Grove. Trailing 35-34 in the last seconds of overtime, Jenna Rainey fired an outlet pass to Brooklyn Bull, who remains the Broncos’ career-leading scorer.
Bull’s seven-foot floater hit the right side of the rim and Stoughton escaped with the narrow victory. One week later, Stoughton lost to New Berlin Eisenhower 46-42 in the Division 2 championship game.
“Brooklyn Bull was so good at that shot,” Domagalski said. “There is no one I’d rather have take that shot. If she shoots that 10 times, she makes eight out of 10.”
In the mix once again
Five years later, the Broncos are in the mix once again with an 18-3 record, but their path to state just became more difficult. After being ranked as high as No. 4 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll this season, the Broncos were recently moved up to Division 1.
Domagalski will certainly continue trying to get the Broncos their first state tournament berth. But he’s at his peace with himself if that never happens.
“I used to think that,” Domagalski said when asked if he feels he needs to reach the state tournament to validate his career. “I don’t think that anymore. People can say what they want, but there are some programs that always got there and there are some who trickle in once every 30 years.
“I’ve learned that you have to be good and you have to be lucky. Look at this year. We had a nice little path, possibly, and then we get bumped into Division 1. Hopefully, we can still turn it on, but now we have new challenges.”
Domagalski has been meeting challenges since he finally found himself while living on the corner of 5th and Lapham. And even if he never coaches at the state tournament, that won’t take away what his program has represented for two decades and counting.
“Coach Domagalski to me is more than just a coach,” Slattery said. “Playing for him for four years has created a bond. If I am having a bad day, I know he would listen and most likely make me laugh from a bad joke.
“He cares about us as people. His dedication to the program has created a culture of family and winning.”