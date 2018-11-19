The goal is to keep this run going.
The objective is to figure out a way to make that happen.
During the last four seasons, the Union Grove High School girls basketball team has gone 80-18. The Broncos have gone 49-7 in the Southern Lakes Conference and have won the SLC championship four straight seasons, the last of which were outright.
Can this success continue? That remains to be seen.
Rob Domagalski, the dean of Racine County girls basketball coaches, must replace two starters, including guard Brooklyn Bull. She averaged 17.9 points per game last season and became the program's all-time leading scorer even though she didn't enroll at Union Grove until her sophomore year.
"I think we have a good team chemistry that will continue to build," Domagalski said. "It's going to be different because we're going to have a lot of growing pains. We're not going to be able to just roll the ball out and win games.
"You;re going to see times when we look really good, like were a conference-champion caliber team. And there are going to be other times when it looks like we haven't played basketball in a year."
What's most encouraging is the return of three starters in 5-foot-9 sophomore guard Angela Slattery (10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds), 5-9 junior guard Peyton Killberg and 5-5 junior point guard Megan Barber (6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.7 assists).
Slattery was second-team All-Racine County last season.
"They have to be the nucleus of the team," Domagalski said. "It doesn't mean they have to score the most points, but they've been around the longest. Everything starts with them and then our other girls will shine because of our nucleus."
Domagalski started 5-5 freshman Emmie Pettit in the Broncos' season-opening 54-39 victory over St. Catherine's Thursday night. Pettit's brother, Jack, was first-team All-County as a senior last season and her father, Dave, is the longtime boys coach and athletic director at Union Grove.
"She has a very high basketball IQ," Domagalski said. "People who question why freshmen are on the team have to look at the fact that girls like Emmie have been in the gym more than the majority of other girls and, because of that, their basketball IQ is higher.
"It doesn't show all the time with points and rebounds. It shows with the flow of the game. There's going to be some growing pains, but she has a very high ceiling."
Among the others who will be depended on are Hailey Hoffman, a 5-9 senior forward, and Daphne Sieg, a 5-8 senior guard.
There's probably not a Bull among these players, someone who will bring consistent offensive production. Instead, it might be more of a different girl stepping up on any given night for the Broncos.
"That's our No. 1 problem," Domagalski said. "Are there girls capable of scoring, shooting '3's' and doing all that stuff? Yes. But we're coming off two straight years, where, when we needed points, Janelle Shiffler (in 2017) and Brooklyn Bull, they could create and score.
"Now it comes more from a team philosophy. You're probably going to be see different leading scorers every night. That's good and bad. It's good because it's harder for teams to scout us. But it's bad in the sense that you're never sure who the go-to person is.
"But that's OK. It makes it fun."
