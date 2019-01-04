The Union Grove High School girls basketball team wanted to start the New Year with a win to get its season back on track.
And the Broncos did exactly that on Friday night at Elkhorn.
Union Grove used a 25-point effort from Angela Slattery and staved off multiple runs by Elkhorn to win a Southern Lakes Conference game 54-41.
“We needed this,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We wanted to get back to .500 and we worked really hard for this win tonight.”
With just under five minutes left in the second half and the Broncos (6-6, 3-2 SLC) leading by two points, Hailey Hoffman hit back-to-back shots to extend Union Grove’s lead and put the Elks (8-3, 3-3) out of reach.
Megan Barber scored 11 points for the Broncos, while Hoffman added 10.
“We have to continue to dictate the pace of the game,” Domagalski said. “We’re a smaller team and when we control how the game is played, good things happen.”
WATERFORD 52, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38: The Wolverines needed some time to shake off some post-holiday rust, but found their form in the second half to stay undefeated in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Waterford (9-3, 6-0 SLC) led 28-19 at halftime, but coach Dena Brechtl wasn’t thrilled with her team’s play. “We weren’t clicking the way we usually are clicking,” Brechtl said. “We were coming off a long break — we had not played since Dec. 21 — and maybe needed to get back into game shape. We were much smoother in the second half.”
Led by guards Emma Karpinski and Annie Benavides, the Wolverines turned up the intensity on defense. On offense, Katie Rohner finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while Kathleen Fitzgerald had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Delavan-Darien dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-4 in the SLC.
CASE 64, KENOSHA TREMPER 46: Despite making 9 of 22 free throws, the Eagles managed an 18-point Southeast Conference victory at Case.
Bree Jones led the Eagles (5-4, 3-2 SEC) with 20 points, while Ariyah Brooks and Zahriah Nwanosike added 15 and 10 points, respectively.
“We got off to a good start, but we couldn’t hit our free throws,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “We can’t afford to slip up and we need to keep working hard.”
The Trojans dropped to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in the SEC.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 48, DOMINICAN 39: Emma Klein and the Lady Toppers executed well on offense and won a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
Klein, a senior guard, was on fire, especially from beyond the arc. She went 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 7 of 10 from the field to lead Catholic Central (9-4, 3-4 MCC) with game highs of 19 points and eight rebounds.
Her twin sister, Elizabeth, had 12 points (5 for 10 from the field). The Lady Toppers shot 20 of 34 from the field (58 percent) and 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
“We executed offensively and that led to good open shots,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “It was a good overall effort.
“I hope we can keep this going — we have nine wins and our goal was 10.”
Brianna Jordan and Mikkalla Robertson each scored 14 points to lead the Knights (3-7, 2-3).
OAK CREEK 59, HORLICK 36: The Rebels couldn’t get their offense going as they lost a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.
Horlick’s offensive struggles centered around the Knights double- and sometimes triple-teaming Olivia Pitrof.
“Our inability to score put us in a deep hole,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said.
Jordann Ellison led Horlick (8-3, 3-2 SEC) with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Pitrof still added nine points despite all the attention she drew.
Oak Creek improved to 9-2 overall and remained undefeated in SEC play (5-0).
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 78, ST. CATHERINE’S 67: Sadie Gilbert scored a season-high 24 points for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Shoreland Lutheran.
Ashley Gerber and Sophie Wentorf also scored in double figures for the Angels (2-10, 0-6 MCC) with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
“Week after week, Sadie has been putting up great numbers for us,” St. Catherine’s coach Keino Turner said. “We are improving as a team and it’s showing in the scoreline.”
Shoreland’s (9-1, 5-1 MCC) Chelby Koker led all scorers with 38 points and shot 17 of 20 from the free throw line. Koker also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 51, BURLINGTON 44: The Demons played one of their best games of the season, coach Kyle Foulke said, in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.
The game was tied 23-23 at halftime behind Caitlyn Matson’s 10 points and Cora Anderson’s six points for Burlington (0-13, 0-6 SLC), but the Falcons (1-11, 1-5) took advantage of the Demons’ shooting struggles to pull away in the second half.
“We played awesome,” Foulke said. “Everything we have been working on in practice improved tonight. The only difference between a win and a loss for us was we couldn’t buy a basket. We had good looks all second half, they just wouldn’t fall.”
Anderson finished with 15 points and Matson had 13 points. Jordan Krause and Claire Walby added six points each.
Michelle Frahm had 20 points to lead the Falcons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.