The Union Grove High School girls basketball team ran hot and cold in its season opener on Friday night.
The Broncos raced to a 24-13 halftime lead over St. Catherine’s, then survived a shaky second half and a less-than-stellar performance from the free throw line to win a nonconference game 54-39 at Union Grove.
Union Grove (1-0) made only 12 of 31 free throws, but Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said he was encouraged by his team’s overall performance.
“It’s certainly going to be a growing process for us this season,” Domagalski said. “I thought we were much more aggressive in the first half, but we lost a bit of our mojo in the second half. We’re going to learn from this experience.”
Angela Slattery carried the load for the Broncos with 12 points, two assists, six rebounds, and three steals. She also deflected nine passes.
Junior Sophie Wentorf led the Angels (0-1) with 12 points, followed by junior Kate Cafferty, who scored seven points.
“We were scrappy tonight,” said St. Catherine’s coach Keino Turner, coaching his first game with the Angels. “The score was no indication of our overall effort. I’m proud of these girls and we’re only going to get better.”
PARK 53, CHICAGO PAYTON 48: Jade Griffin grabbed 17 rebounds and Alexis Betker scored 19 points as the Panthers earned their first win of the season in a nonconference game at Park.
Griffin was especially effective on the offensive glass, collecting 10 offensive rebounds.
“We have high expectations for Jade,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “She struggled in the first game, but played big off the bench tonight. She was the difference in this game.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 55, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 28: The Lady Toppers had three players score in double figures as they won their season opener at Burlington.
“Being the opening night there was some rust, but we were still able to push the ball well, play well defensively, and play a balanced offense tonight,” said Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg.
The Lady Toppers (1-0) were led by Elizabeth Klein, who scored 16 points. She made 7 of 11 shots from the field and went 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Emma Klein added 15 points and Erin Schwenn scored 13 points.
Catholic Central led 21-15 at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats 34-13 in the second half.
PRAIRIE 43, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 33: A strong defense proved to be Prairie’s greatest offense in a nonconference season-opening victory at Brookfield.
“Our defense definitely won us the game tonight,” said Prairie coach Alan Mills. “Jolie Larson was fantastic both offensively and defensively tonight.”
Larson scored 12 points, making all four of her shots from the field and going 4 for 6 from the free throw line. She also grabbed six rebounds and had four steals for the Hawks.
Brooke Foster also scored 12 points and led the team with seven rebounds.
WEST BEND WEST 54, WATERFORD 30: The Wolverines weren’t able to keep up with West Bend West in a nonconference loss at Waterford.
“We turned the ball over too many times and missed too many shots against a really good team,” said Waterford coach Dena Brechtl.
For Waterford (1-1), Katie Rohner scored eight points and had six steals, and Kat Fitzgerald added seven points.
