Girls basketball: Union Grove clinches at least a share of SLC title

Success never gets old for Union Grove High School girls basketball coach Rob Domagalski.
For the ninth time in the last 14 years, the Broncos clinched at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title, guaranteeing their spot Wednesday with a 54-43 victory over Westosha Central at Union Grove.
Union Grove (18-2) is 13-1 in the conference and second-place Lake Geneva Badger (11-1 SLC) must win its final two SLC games to gain a tie.
“Our expectations have always been high, but we don’t take winning for granted,” said Domagalski, who is in his 21st season with the Broncos. “I can’t say how proud I am — the conference championship represents what the girls did over the last three months. It’s hard to go 13-1.
“It’s a great accomplishment and a cool thing.”
The game itself wasn’t the best the Broncos have played this year. They shot just 30.8% (20 of 65) from the field and the Falcons (10-7, 6-7) kept pace for the most part in the second half after trailing 33-24 at halftime.
“We had an opportunity to break it open, but it seems like every pass was a half-second behind,” Domagalski said. “We didn’t play a great all-around great game. The girls were not in sync.”
One player who did have a great game was 5-foot-10 sophomore Sophia Rampulla, who had a double-double of 19 points (7 of 14 from the field, 4 of 9 from 3-point range) and 14 rebounds, along with four blocks and four assists. Senior Angela Slattery added 11 points and sophomore Sydney Ludvigsen had 10.
Ellie Reynolds led Westosha Central with 13 points and Reese Rynberg added nine.
WATERFORD 53, WILMOT 47: The Wolverines continued their resurgence, moving into third place in the Southern Lakes Conference with a victory at Wilmot.
Starting with a 62-52 victory over East Troy Jan. 13, Waterford (8-6, 7-5 SLC) has won six of its last seven games, including five straight.
“We’re playing at a level that’s so much higher than where we were to start the season,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “We knew that would happen. We had to bring a bunch of young kids up because we just have lower numbers this year. I have a pretty sophomore-heavy roster of kids who are looking to play some roles for us behind the senior leadership we have.
“We have a motto that we’re here to climb the ladder and we have no intentions of coming back down.”
Two of those seniors — Torie Loppnow and Meghan Schmidt — again played a big role.
Loppnow, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, had 16 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, two assists and two steals. Schmidt had 12 points, nine assists, seven steals and four rebounds.
“She’s starting to find herself offensively and starting to finish a little better at the rim and seeing the 3-point shot a little better,” Brechtl said of Loppnow. “It also helps that Meghan Schmidt has been shooting a lot better from the perimeter, so that makes it a lot harder for them to just chase Torie around.”
Brechtl credited sophomore guard Megan Cornell for holding Wilmot star freshman guard McKenna Johnson is check. Johnson, who averages 18.4 points per game for the Panthers (10-7, 6-6 SLC), was held to eight.
Emma Henningfeld had eight points and 10 rebounds for Waterford. Rachel Roth also scored eight points.
RACINE LUTHERAN 77, ST. CATHERINE’S 40: The Crusaders led from the start and emptied the bench in their Metro Classic Conference victory over the shorthanded Angels at the Gallo Sports Center in Caledonia.
Senior 6-foot-2 center Morgann Gardner, a University of Nebraska-Omaha recruit, had 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first half — she didn’t even play all of the half and sat for much of the second half as well — as Lutheran (13-3, 12-1 MCC) took a 44-25 lead at halftime. Gardner also had 12 rebounds.
“We got off to a nice start and we pushed the ball in transition,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “We move the ball well against their zone and attacked the areas we needed to work on.
“Once we got up, we were able to give everyone good minutes.”
Sarah Strande finished with 15 points and four other players had at least eight points, including junior Mary Schwabe. Shaffer said Schwabe had her first two varsity points against Catholic Central on Jan. 15 and Wednesday, she had eight points, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
“She had a career night,” Shaffer said. “It was great seeing her hit a couple shots.”
St. Catherine’s (3-15, 2-11) had just six players available for the game and coach Jeff Tarkowski said two of them, Kennedee Clark and Angelina Ortiz, helped keep the Angels in the game in the early going.
“They did a nice job alternating at point guard,” Tarkowski said. “They kept it close for a while.”
Clark finished with 16 points and Ortiz had 14.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39, PRAIRIE 33: The Lady Toppers bounced back after a lackluster first half Wednesday for a Metro Classic Conference victory, and a little payback, at Burlington.
In the teams' first meeting, on Jan. 9, Prairie beat Catholic Central 53-46 for its only conference victory of the season.
The Lady Toppers (4-13, 3-9 MCC), who were missing starter Morgan Ramsey, led 26-19 at halftime and Prairie rallied to win the last meeting. This time, the Hawks (3-16, 1-11) led 20-15 at halftime and Catholic Central quickly made up ground in the second half.
“We came out the right way,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. “We had a couple steals and we were very motivated. With the playoffs coming up, I challenged them to step up and take advantage. They stepped up.”
The Lady Toppers saw Prairie go 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 9 of 18 overall from the field in the first half. In the second half, Prairie went 0 for 4 from deep and 4 of 17 overall.
Maddy Von Rabenau had 12 points and Julia Klein had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Catholic Central.
For Prairie coach Alan Mills, it was another frustrating game. The Hawks couldn’t get anything going in the second half and made some of the same mistakes they’ve been making all season.
“They were aggressive, made plays and shots and did the things they needed to do in the second half, and we simply didn’t,” Mills said. “We had our opportunities, but we didn’t make plays down the stretch.”
Reese Jaramillo led Prairie with 11 points. Ava Collier-White had nine points and Abby Decker had nine rebounds.