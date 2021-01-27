Girls basketball: Union Grove clinches at least a share of SLC title

Success never gets old for Union Grove High School girls basketball coach Rob Domagalski.

For the ninth time in the last 14 years, the Broncos clinched at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title, guaranteeing their spot Wednesday with a 54-43 victory over Westosha Central at Union Grove.

Union Grove (18-2) is 13-1 in the conference and second-place Lake Geneva Badger (11-1 SLC) must win its final two SLC games to gain a tie.

“Our expectations have always been high, but we don’t take winning for granted,” said Domagalski, who is in his 21st season with the Broncos. “I can’t say how proud I am — the conference championship represents what the girls did over the last three months. It’s hard to go 13-1.

“It’s a great accomplishment and a cool thing.”

The game itself wasn’t the best the Broncos have played this year. They shot just 30.8% (20 of 65) from the field and the Falcons (10-7, 6-7) kept pace for the most part in the second half after trailing 33-24 at halftime.

“We had an opportunity to break it open, but it seems like every pass was a half-second behind,” Domagalski said. “We didn’t play a great all-around great game. The girls were not in sync.”