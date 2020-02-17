Girls basketball: Union Grove beats Delavan-Darien, stays in hunt for SLC crown

The Union Grove High School girls basketball team flexed its defensive muscle on Monday night and stayed in the hunt for a Southern Lakes Conference championship.
The Broncos allowed only 14 points in the first half to Delavan-Darien, then held on to win 42-34 at Delavan to win their fourth straight.
Union Grove improved to 17-4 overall and 10-3 in the SLC. A win Thursday against Westosha Central would give the Broncos at least a share of the conference crown.
"This was a big game for us," said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski. "We needed to win this one to stay on course."
The Broncos got off to a good start by taking a 21-14 lead at halftime. But a sluggish offense performance in the second half kept the Comets (9-12, 5-8 SLC) in the game.
"Give some credit to Delavan because they have figured out something with us," said Domagalski, whose team lost to the Comets 46-36 on Jan. 28 at Union Grove. "We got a little tight in the second half, but our defense held a team to 34 points and tonight that was good enough."
Sydney Ludvigsen made four 3-pointers and led the Broncos with 12 points. Emmy Pettit added 11, with two big 3-pointers in the second half, Domagalski said. Sophia Rampulla had six points, had seven assists and grabbed 11 rebounds.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61, PARK 56: A second-half rally by the Panthers fell short as Park lost its regular season finale in a nonconference game at Somers.
The Panthers (7-15) did not play well in the first half, said coach Carey Palacios, and trailed 33-18 at halftime.
"We tried a lot of stuff, but our first half was not good," he said. "We really responded in the second half and I was happy to see that. We gave ourselves a chance."
Park fell behind by 20 points early in the second half before mounting a comeback and cutting the deficit to two, Palacios said. But that's as close as the Panthers would get as the Lady Pacers (6-15) made 7 of 10 free throws to preserve the win.
Park out-scored Shoreland 38-28 in the second half. "Hopefully that gives us some momentum heading into the playoffs," Palacios said. "Our goal is to be healthy and be peaking at this time."
Adele Senzig led the Panthers with 19 points, while Alexis Betker added 16. Both girls had nine rebounds. For Shoreland, Natalie Brug had 22 and Lauren Heathcock added 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Park will play Madison West at home next Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game.