Girls basketball: Union Grove beats Delavan-Darien, stays in hunt for SLC crown

The Union Grove High School girls basketball team flexed its defensive muscle on Monday night and stayed in the hunt for a Southern Lakes Conference championship.

The Broncos allowed only 14 points in the first half to Delavan-Darien, then held on to win 42-34 at Delavan to win their fourth straight.

Union Grove improved to 17-4 overall and 10-3 in the SLC. A win Thursday against Westosha Central would give the Broncos at least a share of the conference crown.

"This was a big game for us," said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski. "We needed to win this one to stay on course."

The Broncos got off to a good start by taking a 21-14 lead at halftime. But a sluggish offense performance in the second half kept the Comets (9-12, 5-8 SLC) in the game.

"Give some credit to Delavan because they have figured out something with us," said Domagalski, whose team lost to the Comets 46-36 on Jan. 28 at Union Grove. "We got a little tight in the second half, but our defense held a team to 34 points and tonight that was good enough."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}