RACINE — Caroline Strande arrived in his first season.
Morgann Gardner followed a year later.
And, yes, Steve Shaffer is aware that he is one fortunate man. What’s more, he’s been one successful coach with his dynamic duo serving as one formidable foundation for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team.
It was in 2016 when Shaffer, Melody Owsley’s longtime assistant at Prairie, took over Lutheran’s program. The Crusaders were coming off a 7-17 record, but someone who would become, statistically, Lutheran’s most successful player was waiting in the wings as a freshman.
That was the 5-foot-11 Strande, who had practically been raised with a basketball in her hands.
“Her ability to drive and penetrate were the first things I’ve noticed,” Shaffer said. “She has a very good first step and she loves to take it to the rim.”
The Crusaders broke through with a 16-9 record in Shaffer’s first season. And then Gardner, who started playing with Strande at the age of nine in the Racine Optimist League, came on board in 2017 and made things real interesting.
“It was her raw potential I noticed,” Shaffer said. “She’s got a ton of potential. And for a 6-1 kid, she’s got a great shot.”
Speaking of having a great shot, that’s what Lutheran has every game with these two exceptional talents creating a new era for this program. After going 16-7 in the first year of the Strande-Gardner connection, Lutheran is off to a 7-0 start heading into Thursday’s showdown against undefeated Horlick in the Racine Lakeshore Officials Association Holiday Classic at Prairie.
The teams play at 4:30 p.m.
As gifted as Shaffer was with his X’s and O’s for so many years under Owsley, a coach can only do so much without talent. And Shaffer will be the first to acknowledge he arrived at Lutheran at a most opportune time.
“I’ve been very blessed having the two of them come into this program,” Shaffer said. “It just reminds me of a story when we were playing at Lake Country Lutheran (on Dec. 1).
“One of the officials said, ‘That one’s only a junior and that one’s only a sophomore.’ He looked at me and said, ‘You are blessed.’ Yes I am blessed.”
Strande, who already is Lutheran’s all-time leading scorer barely halfway through her high school career, is the floor leader who makes runs at triple-doubles nearly every game. Case in point: Her performance against Somers Shoreland Lutheran on Dec. 8, when she put up 36 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.
Through seven games, she is averaging 31.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 6.0 steals per game.
Gardner joins Jackie Kellner as inside enforcers for the Crusaders, but she can also step outside and connect with her jump shot. She is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.
“I was a sophomore when Caroline came and she brought a lot of offensive movement to us,” Kellner said. “And then Morgann came and she is an all-around player. She plays post and she can do outside work. They both bring a lot offensively and defensively.”
It’s quite a dynamic that Strande and Gardner have. They started playing together for the Lynx under Park boys coach Jim Betker in the Racine Optimist League and then were teammates at St. John’s Lutheran Elementary School.
They’re friends who hang out on occasion and they’re also rivals. But the bottom line is they both want to win and continue to evolve as teammates. Considering Lutheran is 23-7 in their time together and both are routinely filling out stat lines in games, that’s been happening routinely.
Maybe there’s a few occasional hiccups considering only one basketball can be used in games, but that’s to be expected between two gifted players.
“We’ve grown up playing together since grade school at Racine Christian, so we know how to figure out disagreements,” Strande said. “But we’re pretty much on the same page and we get through stuff easily.”
Gardner, whose mother, Vanessa Oliver, was a standout guard for Case in the mid 1980s, agrees that both want the ball in crucial situations but adds, “In the end, we’re still friends.”
Shaffer has created a team that has clicked with a starting lineup that also includes senior guard Jayden Davis, sophomore forward Alexis Peterson and Kellner. The top two players off the bench are freshman guard Nevaiah Bell and sophomore guard Morgan Lichter.
Each play a role in the offense, from the jack-of-all-trades mindset of Davis to the off-the-ball defense of Peterson to the post presence of Kellner.
But when the big moments come up, it’s usually Strande and Gardner who step up.
“We both look for each other and get each other shots and rebound for each other,” said Strande, who made a verbal commitment to Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., in November. “We just work well together.”
Said Gardner, “No matter how many points we score together, how many points she has and I have, we win as a team.”
That’s how Shaffer has set up this team, but the combined presence of Strande and Gardner has a way of creating an emotional haymaker on opponents a lot of times before the ball is even tipped.
“When they walk into the gym, they see us and think, ‘Oh, Lord, there goes Caroline Strande and Morgann Gardner,’ “ Gardner said. “I can see in their faces that they’re scared.”
Wally Booker, the 73-year-old coach of the Case girls who has personally seen most of the great female players to come through Racine County programs, believes those two have earned that respect.
“I’m going to tell you something — I was very impressed with those two young ladies,” said Booker, whose Eagles lost to Lutheran 82-59 Nov. 17. “I saw Caroline and this is just my own personal opinion, but if she’s not one of the top 10 or 15 players in the state, then I don’t know who is.
“And Morgann is one of the top sophomores in the state. This young lady is paying her dues to be one of the best. And I think before she’s finished, she could be one of the top players in the country.”
