Girls basketball: Strande, Gardner help Racine Lutheran roll past Case 93-65

Last year's All-County girls basketball Player of the Year picked up right where she left off on Thursday night.

And the rest of her team didn't look too shabby, either.

Racine Lutheran High School senior Caroline Strande scored 33 points and Morgann Gardner added 25 as the Crusaders rolled to a 93-65 season-opening win over Case at Case.

Lutheran (1-0) broke a close game late in the first half and led 52-33 at halftime. Strande, the reigning Player of the Year who recently committed to the University of Minnesota, had 20 points in the first half and Gardner had 19.

In the second half, Nevaiah Bell scored 14 of her 18 points as the Crusaders cruised.

"We have four really nice players starting right now and a nice, deep bench from five to eleven," said Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer. "We've had great practices and great intensity. We're on the same page right now and we just need to stay that way."

Case (0-1) got 19 points from Bree Jones, 13 from Marian Espinoza and 12 from Syndi Hill.

"We need to work on our defense," said Eagles coach Wally Booker. "We scored 65, which isn't bad, but we need to work on stopping the other team. We were a little disorganized out there tonight."

