Girls basketball: Short-handed Park sees winning streak snapped

Apparently the last thing the Park High School girls basketball needed was a break.

The Panthers had won four straight games before Christmas after starting the season 1-4. They had hoped to use the holiday break to refresh and rejuvenate.

Instead, the flu bug hit. When Park got back at it on Monday night, senior guard Deja Price was ill and out of the lineup. The Panthers started two freshmen, suffered some untimely turnovers, and lost a nonconference game to Lake Geneva Badgers 64-47 at the Park fieldhouse, snapping their win streak.

"We wanted to heal and get healthy during the break," said Panthers coach Carey Palacios. "But Deja was out. She's an igniter on defense and we missed her presence."

Still, Park (5-5) led most of the first half. But the Panthers committed three turnovers in the last 90 seconds of the half to turn a lead into a 35-31 deficit. Badger (7-3) extended the lead in the second half as Park struggled, Palacios said.

"We didn't do the little things," he said. "Badger had fewer turnovers and more rebounds. Those things usually make the difference in a close game."

Park got 16 points and five rebounds from junior Alexis Betker, and seven points from both Azia Price and Adele Senzig. Freshman Grace Betker grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

