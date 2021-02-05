Girls basketball: Schmidt shines as Waterford breaks losing streak

Meghan Schmidt helped pull the Waterford High School girls basketball team out of a slump just in time for the postseason.
The senior guard had 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead the Wolverines to a 63-38 nonconference victory over Prairie Friday night at the Johnson Athletic Center in Wind Point. Schmidt also went 4 for 8 from 3-point range.
Waterford (11-8), which will host Westosha Central Friday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal, ended a two-game losing streak.
“Meghan played a super well-rounded game,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “Defensively, she was stellar. We forced 22 turnovers and she was a large part of forcing many of those turnovers to happen. We pressed them a large chunk of the game.”
Said Prairie coach Alan Mills: “Schmidt shot the ball very well. I was very impressed. She’s got a nice release, she’s a good defender, a good ballhandler and she finds her shot.”
Also leading the Wolverines were Grace Ketterhagen, who went 4 for 4 from the floor and had nine points and five rebounds. And senior Sam Bachofen came off the bench to contribute four points and two rebounds.
“She played some very good, well-rounded minutes,” Brechtl said of Bachofen.
Prairie (3-19) played without guard Sophia Lawler, who had a family commitment. The Hawks were led by Reese Jaramillo, who made two 3-pointers and scored 13 points. And Kennedi Hamilton, who had four points and four rebounds, “had one of her best games of the year,” Mills said.
The Hawks host Williams Bay Tuesday in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal.
CLINTON 48, BURLINGTON 38: The Demons outplayed the Cougars in the second half, but a 17-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome in a nonconference loss at Clinton.
“We got out to a really slow start today,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “The girls responded well in the second half, outscoring them by seven.”
Burlington (3-17) got double-digit scoring games from junior Anika Preusker with 14 points and Ella Clapp with 11.
“Anika Preusker was awesome tonight, she was really aggressive getting to the rim,” Foulke said. “Ella Clapp was good tonight from the 3-point line. Those two sparked us and gave us a chance to come back.”
Burlington plays Muskego Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal at Muskego.
Clinton (6-9) had three players in double figures, led by Jayden Nortier with 12 points.
INDIAN TRAIL 46, HORLICK 28: The Rebels made a dramatic improvement in just four days in a Southeast Conference loss to the Hawks at Kenosha.
Horlick (0-4 overall and SEC) lost to Indian Trail (6-3, 6-3) by a 52-16 margin, so Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders was ecstatic with the way her team played Friday.
“We played so much better than we did Monday,” Sanders said. “The girls are starting to figure each other out. They gained a lot of confidence throughout the week.”
With any contact allowed during practice, the players are still struggling a bit when they play an actual game.
“We hit some big shots when we needed to and didn’t let it get too far out of hand,” Sanders said. “What kept us out of the game was we missed a ton of putbacks. We couldn’t get the ball in the hole.
“But we played to the final buzzer. All of them did a little something.”
Vantaya Johnson and Nickkia Nelson each had nine points to lead Horlick. Johnson also had 10 rebounds and Nelson had six rebounds and two steals.
The Rebels will close out their abbreviated regular season with a game Saturday at Burlington, then open the WIAA Division 1 playoffs against Case on Tuesday.
Kalina Winslow led Indian Trail with nine points.
OAK CREEK 84, CASE 25: The Eagles, with just four games under their belt in this pandemic-shortened season, were no match for the Knights in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.
Case (1-3 overall and SEC) scored just 12 points in the first half, nine of them by Neveah Watson, and trailed 48-12 at halftime. It didn’t get much better in the second half as the Eagles scored 13 points.
“I thought we showed some flashes,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “But we didn’t have a good effort on defense and I think (Oak Creek) shot 75 percent.”
Watson finished with 13 points to lead the Eagles. Mariah Espinoza, who scored a career-high 33 points against Horlick Tuesday, was held scoreless.
Case hosts Horlick in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal Tuesday.
The Knights (16-4, 6-0 SEC, ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, were led by Paulina Hernandez with season-high 20 points.
MARTIN LUTHER 78, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 34: The Lady Toppers, playing their sixth game in the last nine days, were worn out and the Metro Classic Conference co-champion Spartans won this MCC game Friday at Greendale.
Catholic Central (4-17), playing in its regular-season finale, led 2-0, but Martin Luther (18-3, 14-1), rolled from there, taking a 45-15 halftime lead.
Lady Toppers coach David Beebe played his entire bench and Julia Klein led the way with team highs of 12 points and seven rebounds. Beebe was pleased with the play of freshman Addison Schwenn, a starter on the junior varsity, who was second on the team with seven points.
“We have no seniors,” Beebe said. “Anything we can do to build depth is huge.”