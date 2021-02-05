Girls basketball: Schmidt shines as Waterford breaks losing streak

“We played so much better than we did Monday,” Sanders said. “The girls are starting to figure each other out. They gained a lot of confidence throughout the week.”

With any contact allowed during practice, the players are still struggling a bit when they play an actual game.

“We hit some big shots when we needed to and didn’t let it get too far out of hand,” Sanders said. “What kept us out of the game was we missed a ton of putbacks. We couldn’t get the ball in the hole.

“But we played to the final buzzer. All of them did a little something.”

Vantaya Johnson and Nickkia Nelson each had nine points to lead Horlick. Johnson also had 10 rebounds and Nelson had six rebounds and two steals.

The Rebels will close out their abbreviated regular season with a game Saturday at Burlington, then open the WIAA Division 1 playoffs against Case on Tuesday.

Kalina Winslow led Indian Trail with nine points.

OAK CREEK 84, CASE 25: The Eagles, with just four games under their belt in this pandemic-shortened season, were no match for the Knights in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.