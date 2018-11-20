It’s only two games into the Racine Lutheran high school girls basketball season and Caroline Strande has already made some history.
The junior guard scored her 1,000th career point on Tuesday night in a 71-32 nonconference win over Hope Christian at Racine Lutheran.
Strande collected a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds, while adding five assists and six steals. Strande sits at 1,013 career points and trails Kelly Sorenson (1,111) by 98 points for the school record.
“Every year she’s worked incredibly hard on her game, she’s tireless,” said Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer. “I’m proud of the way we played.”
The Crusaders (2-0) dominated the first half, outscoring Hope Christian (0-2) 48-15. Lutheran also made 11 of 15 free throw attempts. Lutheran’s Morgann Gardner added 19 points and eight rebounds.
WATERFORD 48, KETTLE MORAINE 33: Katie Rohner’s game-high 20 points led the Wolverines to a nonconference victory at Kettle Moraine.
“Katie got to the rim and had a lot of looks,” said Waterford coach Dena Brechtl. “She’s a little mad. She had a lot of looks and could have done even more.”
Waterford (2-1) shot 25 percent from the floor in the game, but its effort in the paint was the difference. The Wolverines grabbed 49 rebounds, with Kathleen Fitzgerald grabbing a team-high 15. Waterford scored 10 points off of second-chance opportunities courtesy of 18 offensive rebounds.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 50, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 26: The Lady Toppers clamped down on defense in a nonconference game and improved to 3-0.
“It’s unfortunate for (Living Word Lutheran) that they were without their best player, Keri Walker,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “We were able to control the game defensively with man-to-man defense. We shut them down.”
Catholic Central got a game-high 25 points from Emma Klein. The senior shot 64 percent from the field.
PARK 55, BURLINGTON 28: The Panthers earned their second victory of the season at home in a nonconference game.
Alexis Betker led the Panthers (2-1) with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jade Griffin had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“This was a team effort here tonight,” said Park coach Carey Palacios. “We wanted to focus on getting our shooting percentages up and I think we did a good job of that.”
Cora Anderson led the Demons with eight points.
UNION GROVE 60, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 47: The Broncos used a strong second half to fight back and win a nonconference game at Union Grove.
“We knew it would be tough,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “Wisconsin Lutheran plays aggressive and long with 3-pointers.”
Union Grove rallied late in the first half to close the gap to a one point. The Broncos took the lead in the second half, outscoring the Vikings 37-23. Megan Barber and Angela Slattery combined for 34 points for the Broncos.
CASE 55, MILW. HAMILTON 43: Ariyah Brooks scored 17 points in the Eagles first victory of the season.
“We got off to a slow start, but I’m happy we came away with a victory,” Case coach Wally Booker said.
Jasmine Malone added 14 points for the Eagles (1-2), while Bree Jones scored 10.
HORLICK 81, ST. CATHERINE’S 46: Olivia Pitrof scored 28 points, making 14 of 19 free throws, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a nonconference win at St. Catherine’s.
Horlick (1-0) led 23-12 at halftime. The Angels (0-2) were led by Sadie Gilbert, who scored 11 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.