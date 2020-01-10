Girls basketball: Rohner, Benavides rule the court in Waterford victory

Jordyn Brown and Nevaeh Thomas each had 13 points to lead the Red Devils. Brown scored 11 points in the second half, including making all nine of her free throws.

ELKHORN 58, BURLINGTON 38: The Demons held tough in the first half, entering halftime tied with the Elks 19-19, but couldn’t keep up in the second half in a Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday at Elkhorn.

“This was the best game the girls have played,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We were turning on all cylinders most of the game, but halfway through the second half we had to go a man-to-man defense and struggled to match up.”

Claire Walby had 18 points for the Demons (1-11, 0-6 SLC) with all of her points coming from beyond the arc to set a school record for 3s made in a game. Cora Anderson added nine points.

“This was a fantastic game for this program,” Foulke said. “I’m so happy for Claire, she works so hard and deserves that record.”

Elkhorn (7-4, 3-3) were led by Haley Remington with 23 points.

DOMINICAN 44, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 20: The Lady Toppers had a hard time scoring in their Metro Classic Conference loss Friday at Burlington.