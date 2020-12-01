Girls basketball: Rampulla leads Union Grove to a stunner over Janesville Craig

There was one minute, four seconds remaining on the clock Tuesday night and Rob Domagalski knew exactly what he wanted to do.
His Union Grove High School girls basketball team was tied 50-50 with Janesville Craig in a nonconference game at Union Grove. He ordered his team to go into a stall and then get the ball to Sophia Rampulla.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore forward drew a foul in the final seconds, made her second free throw and the Broncos pulled off a 51-50 stunner against their Division 1 opponent.
Rampulla made just three of 31 field goal attempts in the game (Union Grove was 17 for 77 from the floor, including 4 for 33 from 3-point range). But Domagalski knew he could count on Rampulla when it mattered the most.
"We do a play for Sophia," Domagalski said. "Really, it's just a one-on-one iso play and, with 1.4 seconds left, she attacked the hoop awesome and got fouled. She made one free throw and that was it. That's how we won."
It was an impressive night for a team with just one senior (Angela Slattery) that was matched against an opponent that went 17-8 in the powerful Big Eight Conference last season. And it looked like Craig was going to rule on this night.
"They were not afraid to come to Union Grove by any means," Domagalski said. "They hit their first four 3-pointers right off the bat.
"Obviously, for us to be able to come back, we were resilient. It was a long game, it was a struggle. At the end of the first half, we regained the lead and then they got the lead. And then it was back and fourth the entire second half."
Making the Broncos' victory all the more impressive is that they shot just 22% from the floor, including 12% from 3-point range.
"Oh, we had great looks," Domagalski said. "It was one of those nights when shots weren't falling. We had real good decision making. We just missed shots.
"I think the big reason why we won this game was our energy pushing the ball made them tired. And because of that, they stopped making shots because their legs got tired.
"But because we were showing so much energy pushing the ball, that made us tired."
Rampulla finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Slattery and Sydney Ludvigsen led the Broncos with 13 points each. Ludvigsen grabbed six rebounds and Slattery four.
Kate Huml led Craig (0-1) with 16 points.
RACINE LUTHERAN 77, SAINT THOMAS MORE 52: Morgann Gardner scored a career-high 38 points and added 15 rebounds in the Crusaders' Metro Classic Conference game in Milwaukee.
In Lutheran's first two games, both victories, the 6-foot-2 Nebraska-Omaha recruit has a total of 60 points and 33 rebounds.
"Morgann was just really dominant tonight," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. ""She was able to kind of have her way inside. She's just going strong to the boards strong now, grabbing a lot of boards and getting a lot of put-backs for us.
"They didn't have anyone with enough size to be able to handle her."
Gardner was supported by the Crusaders' two other returning starters — Nevaiah Tenner-Bell and Alexis Peterson. They joined Gardner to account for 67 of the Crusaders' 77 points.
Bell-Tenner scored 13 of her 16 points in the first half and made three early 3-pointers. Peterson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Behind those three, Lutheran jumped out to an 18-5 lead and led 46-27 at halftime. The second half wasn't quite as smooth, Shaffer said, but he added, "I'm very proud of the way we settled down and finished it."
Saint Thomas More is 0-1.
BADGER 59, WATERFORD 39: It was simply a matter of the Wolverines missing their mojo in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva, Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.
"We just had a lack of composure," she said. "They pressure a lot in the half court. We were a little younger filling in for some of the seniors who graduated last year and we just had some very shocked people at times.
"Just that extra piece that's needed to play varsity basketball just kind of came and went. It wasn't consistently gone. It just kind of came and went."
Despite their shaky performance, the Wolverines (1-2) rallied to pull to within 34-31 with about 10 minutes to play. It was during that stretch, Brechtl said, when her team executed particularly well. "And defensively, we made some nice stops," she said."
The one consistent performance Brechtl saw was from Meghan Schmidt. The senior guard went 3 for 8 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
"Meghan Schmidt was definitely the kid on the floor who had composure I'd say 95% of the time she played," Brechtl said. "She handled the pressure well and she kept our motor going. She hit some nice shots in the second half."
Also leading Waterford was sophomore forward Stephanie Bachofen, who had 10 points and blocked four shots.
Ava Schulz led Badger (2-0) with 16 points.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 54, PRAIRIE 35: The Hawks were tested by a strong team in this nonconference game at the Johnson Athletic Center. And they fell short in several areas, Prairie coach Alan Mills said.
"Brookfield Academy is very good," he said. "As a result, we looked like a team that plays three freshmen and that doesn't have a lot of experience. We made countless turnovers. It would be hard for me to pick a facet of the game that we were good at."
Freshman Ava Collier-White, who scored a team-high 17 points in the Hawks' season-opening victory over Jackson Living Word Lutheran, again led the way with 12 points. She also had three of Prairie's six turnovers.
But no one else scored more than six points for Prairie (1-1), which trailed 32-12 at halftime.
Mills was encouraged by the return of Abby Decker, who sat out her entire junior season because of a shoulder injury.
"The one silver lining tonight was Anny Decker played," he said. "That's the first basketball game she's played for us since she was a sophomore, so it was nice to have her back out there."
Lucia Jensen led Brookfield Academy (2-0) with 21 points.
