Girls basketball: Rampulla leads Union Grove to a stunner over Janesville Craig

"Just that extra piece that's needed to play varsity basketball just kind of came and went. It wasn't consistently gone. It just kind of came and went."

Despite their shaky performance, the Wolverines (1-2) rallied to pull to within 34-31 with about 10 minutes to play. It was during that stretch, Brechtl said, when her team executed particularly well. "And defensively, we made some nice stops," she said."

The one consistent performance Brechtl saw was from Meghan Schmidt. The senior guard went 3 for 8 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

"Meghan Schmidt was definitely the kid on the floor who had composure I'd say 95% of the time she played," Brechtl said. "She handled the pressure well and she kept our motor going. She hit some nice shots in the second half."

Also leading Waterford was sophomore forward Stephanie Bachofen, who had 10 points and blocked four shots.

Ava Schulz led Badger (2-0) with 16 points.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 54, PRAIRIE 35: The Hawks were tested by a strong team in this nonconference game at the Johnson Athletic Center. And they fell short in several areas, Prairie coach Alan Mills said.