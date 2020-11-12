Girls basketball: Racine Lutheran's Morgann Gardner signs with Nebraska-Omaha: WITH VIDEO

RACINE — It was a nice little gathering for Morgann Gardner on one of the biggest days of her life.
In contrast to last year at this time, when most of Racine Lutheran’s student body was on hand to witness Caroline Strande’s signing ceremony, only family and some friends were in Racine Lutheran’s gymnasium this time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a scaled-down event was in order for Gardner one year later.
But that didn’t detract from her experience. As the 6-foot-2 center for Lutheran’s girls basketball team signed her national letter of intent to play for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, there was polite applause and a few cheers. There was also a smile on Gardner’s face.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was 13 years old,” Gardner said. “I never thought I would be signing a Division I letter of intent.”
And just as he did for when Strande signed with Minnesota last November, Lutheran athletic director Jason Block mentioned a long list of achievements.
He pointed out that just 1.2% of high school girls basketball players play at the Division I level. He mentioned that Lutheran has gone 61-11 during Gardner’s three years on the varsity. And he recited Gardner’s long list of achievements, which include ranking second on Lutheran’s all-time list in scoring with 1,151 points.
It’s been quite a glorious stretch in Lutheran’s athletic history within the last year. Not only did the girls basketball program produce two Division 1 players, the graduated Tyler Tenner became the state’s all-time leading rusher.
“It’s really rare that a school our size would have two Division I athletes on the same team for three years,” Block said. “To have that caliber of talent and to have a couple of young ladies who work so hard to get to this point in a real testament to them and their coaches.”
As Gardner was savoring the ceremony, Carrie Banks was 500 miles to the southwest in Omaha, where she is trying to transform her new program into a new era. Banks, who had been an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator at Ohio State the last four seasons, was hired to take over a Nebraska-Omaha program that went 7-23 last season and has gone 27-60 the last three years.
She sees Gardner as a crucial addition for making the Mavericks a force in Summit League.
“First and foremost, I’m really excited that Morgann has chosen Omaha as her new home,” Banks said in a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon. “She has the chance to be a really special college player. She’s so versatile in what she does as far as her ability to play on the perimeter, to play around the basket ... she’s a kid who has such a high motor and that’s something you can’t teach.
“It’s awesome because every time I talk to her, she is either in the gym or on the way to the gym or just got back from the gym. She is somebody who is really working to get better all of the time.”
That was apparent Thursday morning, when a toned Gardner stepped to the podium to give a brief speech. Through a diligent offseason training program, Gardner has taken her conditioning to another level.
“I changed my eating habits,” Garner said. “I’ve been eating more healthy food and putting on muscle weight. I’m just getting to the gym every day and working on certain parts of my body, like legs, core, back and shoulders and focusing more on my game.”
Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer feels Banks will be getting a player who is just starting to come into her own.
“Morgann is one of the hardest-working players that I have coached in my 25 years,” he said. “She puts in countless hours trying to perfect her game. As a result, she has that rare ability to be able to play both on the inside and the outside on the offensive end.
“Throughout the past three years, I have seen her grow her game each year. In this past year, she complemented her offensive ability with becoming a defensive force as well. Nebraska Omaha will be getting a complete player next year due to her dedication and hard work.”
