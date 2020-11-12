Girls basketball: Racine Lutheran's Morgann Gardner signs with Nebraska-Omaha: WITH VIDEO

“It’s awesome because every time I talk to her, she is either in the gym or on the way to the gym or just got back from the gym. She is somebody who is really working to get better all of the time.”

That was apparent Thursday morning, when a toned Gardner stepped to the podium to give a brief speech. Through a diligent offseason training program, Gardner has taken her conditioning to another level.

“I changed my eating habits,” Garner said. “I’ve been eating more healthy food and putting on muscle weight. I’m just getting to the gym every day and working on certain parts of my body, like legs, core, back and shoulders and focusing more on my game.”

Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer feels Banks will be getting a player who is just starting to come into her own.

“Morgann is one of the hardest-working players that I have coached in my 25 years,” he said. “She puts in countless hours trying to perfect her game. As a result, she has that rare ability to be able to play both on the inside and the outside on the offensive end.

“Throughout the past three years, I have seen her grow her game each year. In this past year, she complemented her offensive ability with becoming a defensive force as well. Nebraska Omaha will be getting a complete player next year due to her dedication and hard work.”

