Morgann Gardner scored 16 of her 22 points in the first half and the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team remained perfect on Saturday.
Caroline Strande had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help the Crusaders defeat an injury-plagued Saint Thomas More 77-34 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.
“They look like the walking wounded right now but they came out strong,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said of Saint Thomas More. “I thought we kind of struggled in the first half even though we scored 40 points. I thought we didn’t pass the ball really well and run our offense real well and, defensively, I thought we didn’t rotate real well.
“I think I’m nit-picking a little with that stuff, but we were still able to get up 19 on them in the first half.”
Thanks in large part to Gardner, who was “an animal” according to Shaffer, in the first half. The 6-foot-1 sophomore grabbed right rebounds for Lutheran (9-0, 4-0 MCC).
Alexis Peterson added 18 points and Jackie Kellner had three points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Thomas More slipped to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the MCC.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 45, PRAIRIE 32: Prairie was within 22-17 going into the second half, but couldn’t any closer in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Somers.
“We played well in the first half and we were able to keep Shoreland off of the free throw line most of the game, but we just weren’t able to shoot the ball well today,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “If we can continue to play like we did in the first half, we’ll have a good season.”
The Hawks (4-3, 2-2 MCC) were led by Brooke Foster with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. Jolie Larson had nine points, five rebounds and two blocks. And Andrea Palmen had five points and two steals.
Shoreland’s Chelby Koker, who lives in Racine, scored 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Lady Pacers (8-1, 4-1 MCC).
MILTON 69, WATERFORD 53: The Wolverines trailed 36-29 at halftime and couldn’t close the gap in a nonconference loss at Waterford.
“We had a lead early but our offense got stuck for a while and Milton was able to capitalize on it, take the lead, and remain in front,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.
Katie Rohner had 22 points, three assists and three steals for the Wolverines (7-2), while Kathleen Fitzgerald added 14 points.
