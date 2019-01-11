The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team was seemingly well on its way to remaining undefeated Friday night.
And then it slipped away.
Leading 28-18 at halftime, the Crusaders went on to lose to Martin Luther 54-50 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale. Lutheran, ranked third in Division 4 in the first AP state poll of the season, slipped to 12-1 overall and 6-1 in the MCC.
“We got the lead up to 14 in the second half and they made a run at us,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “We just weren’t patient enough to answer that run.
“For about a five-minute stretch in the second half, we didn’t play well on either end of the court and that got them back in the game.”
Lutheran’s problems worsened when leading scorer Caroline Strande fouled out with two minutes left and the Crusaders trailing by one point.
Strande finished with 14 points, less than half her season average.
Martin Luther (10-2, 6-1) scored on a layup after a long pass at the end of the game to seal the victory.
Jayden Davis matched Strande’s 14 points while Morgann Gardner added 12.
Shaffer singled out the defense of Alexis Peterson, who held Emma Kallas to 10 points — six fewer than her average. Kallas scored Martin Luther’s first seven points before Peterson settled in defensively.
HORLICK 70, INDIAN TRAIL 59: Olivia Pitrof overcame two fouls in the first three minutes to produce her 10th double-double of the season as the Rebels earned a Southeast Conference victory at Kenosha.
The Rebels (10-3, 5-2 SEC) took a 29-21 at halftime. Pitrof would then score 17 of her game-high 23 points while grabbing 12 rebounds in the game.
“Indian Trail plays really tough,” Sanders said. “Our girls kept playing through everything.”
Jordann Ellison scored 14 points. Nickkia Nelson added 11 while Destinee White and Alexandria Cannon each had 10.
“(Ellison) is my true senior leader point guard,” Sanders said. “As Jordan goes, we go.”
Indian Trail is 3-12 overall and 0-7 in the SEC.
CASE 55, BRADFORD 44: The Eagles weren’t at their best, according to coach Wally Booker, but still extended their winning streak to six games.
“I thought we were a little sloppy at points in the game and not as patient on offense as I would like to be,” Booker said. “But we stayed poised and closed the game out strong.”
Ariyah Brooks led the the Eagles (7-4, 5-2 SEC) with 14 points. Zahriah Nwanosike added 13. Bradford dropped to 4-9 overall and 1-5 in the SEC.
PRAIRIE 61, ST. JOSEPH 48: The Lady Hawks’ extended their winning streak to six with a Metro Classic Conference victory at Prairie.
The Hawks (10-3, 5-2 MCC) have not lost since Dec. 15. They have won nine of their last 10 after a 1-2 start.
The Hawks held the Lancers to 39 percent shooting and outrebounded them 35-19.
Brooke Foster led Prairie with 28 points and 11 rebounds, Abby Decker added 13 points, and Jolie Larson had 12 points and 10 rebounds. St. Joseph is 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the MCC.
BADGER 48, UNION GROVE 42: The defense was there for the Broncos, but but the shooting was not in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Union Grove.
The Broncos (6-7, 3-3 SLC) went 2 for 17 from 3-point range in the first half and 4 for 26 for the game. They also were just 12 for 22 from the free-throw line.
Still, Union Grove was within 21-17 at halftime and stayed close against one of the best teams in the SLC. Badger improved to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
“They played aggressive halfcourt zone and we got really good looks,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We just weren’t making our shots. I thought our defense did fine.”
Peyton Killberg, Megan Barber and Angela Slattery each led Union Grove with eight points.
WATERFORD 59, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 30: Katie Rohner scored a game-high 21 points as the Wolverines won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
The Wolverines (10-3, 7-0 SLC), who have won three straight, shot just 29 percent from the floor in the game. But the Waterford’s defense dominated against the Falcons (1-13, 1-6 SLC).
“We struggled a little bit on the floor tonight,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “Our shot selection was off and we forced some shots. What was awesome was we stayed true to our defense. When you play good defense, and rebound well, you’re setting yourself up to succeed.”
Junior forward Annie Benavides had a game-high 17 rebounds to go with her eight points. The win for the Wolverines is their third straight, with all three victories coming in conference play.
OAK CREEK 57, PARK 15: Azia Price had a team-high 11 points in the Panthers’ Southeast Conference loss at Oak Creek.
The Panthers (4-8, 1-5 SEC) trailed the Knights (12-2, 7-0) 31-8 after the first half.
Price, a junior guard, went 4 for 8 from the field, with a pair of 3-pointers. But Park was 5 for 45 from the floor, including 2 of 18 from behind the arc.
“The score didn’t indicate how hard we worked,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “We just can’t knock down shots. You’re going to have a hard time winning games shooting that abysmal.”
DOMINICAN 66, ST. CATHERINE’S 57: Molly O’Regan scored a team-high 17 points, but St. Catherine’s lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
The Angels (2-12, 0-8 MCC) trailed the Knights (4-8, 3-4) by 26-23 at halftime.
“(O’Regan) was lights out and spot on for us,” St. Catherine’s coach Keino Turner said. “She stepped up and got into a groove. She put the team on her back tonight.”
Shea Coca added nine points for the Angels. The loss is their third straight following a 68-60 victory over Westosha Central to close out December.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 54, BURLINGTON 33: The Demons trailed 28-7 at halftime and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.
Burlington (0-15, 0-7 SLC) found some energy in the second half and played much better, said coach Kyle Foulke. “But we dug ourselves too big a hole,” he said.
Caitlyn Matson scored 11 points, while Cora Anderson added nine against the Comets (4-8, 1-5 SLC).
