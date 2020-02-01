Girls basketball: Racine Lutheran's Caroline Strande breaks Racine County scoring record WITH VIDEOS

Some other program history was created earlier that night. Junior center Morgann Gardner made a jump shot with 1:04 left in the first half to become the third player for Lutheran to reach 1,000 career points.

Gardner, who is now at 1,005 points, joins Strande (2,255) and 1998 graduate Kelly Sorenson (1,111).

“It’s fitting that they’re both great players and, tonight, they made history together,” Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “They both are awesome players and have really turned this program around with what they’ve been able to do coming in here.

“From the moment I took over (when Strande was a freshman in 2016), I talked about trying to change the culture of this program. They’re a big part of our success and they’ve put in the work.”

Strande, a 5-foot-11 guard who signed with Minnesota in November, is the state’s second-leading scorer this season at 37.4 points per game. So it was a matter of when and not if she would set the record Friday night.

Sure enough, she had 23 points by halftime against Shoreland (5-11, 5-6 MCC), which is rebuilding after the graduation last year of Chelby Koker, one of the state’s all-time leading scorers.