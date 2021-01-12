Girls basketball: Racine Lutheran returns to form after tough loss

The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team put a crushing loss behind it in a hurry.

Behind 27 points and 10 rebounds from forward Morgann Gardner, the Crusaders defeated Kenosha St. Joseph 67-51 Monday night in a Metro Classic Conference game in Kenosha. Just two days earlier, Lutheran was defeated 71-35 by Greendale Martin Luther.

Lutheran (8-3, 7-1 MCC) only led 22-21 at halftime, but erupted for 46 points in the second half.

"I felt we were gaining more and more confidence," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "We really got back to how we want to play."

Nevaiah Bell-Tenner had a lot to do with that. She sat out much of the first half after picking up two quick fouls, but she returned to score all 12 of her points in the second half.

Also leading the Crusaders was Ellie Jaramillo, a sophomore Schaffer said, "played her best game of the year." Jaramillo went 5 for 7 from the floor and matched Bell-Tenner's 12 points.

"She made the right decisions and shot the ball with confidence," Shaffer said.

Deja Rivers led St. Joseph (4-3, 4-3 MCC) with 15 points.

