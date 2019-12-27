Girls basketball: Racine Lutheran dominates after slow start

At first, Steve Shaffer was seeing a problem with his Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team.
That's because he wasn't seeing the Racine Lutheran he had come to expect to see.
"For the first six minutes of the game, we looked like we were playing in new territory," Shaffer said.
And then the Crusaders (7-0) got untracked, rolling to a 64-34 victory over previously unbeaten Stevens Point Pacelli in the UW-Stevens Point Tournament Friday.
Caroline Strande scored 35 points — one fewer than her season average. But the real standout for this game, Shaffer said, was 6-foot-2 junior center Morgann Gardner.
Gardner was assigned 6-1 Pacelli center Sarah Mueller, who entered the game averaging 25.0 points and 13.4 rebounds per game for Pacelli (7-1). With Gardner blanketing her, Mueller was held to just eight points. And four of those came late in the game, when Gardner was on the bench.
"We fronted her the whole game," Shaffer said. "And Morgann got around and really had a lot of tips on their passes into her. And then when they did try to get it over the top, we did a real nice job on our weakside help.
"Mueller had two points at halftime. When she got her last four points, Morgann was sitting on the bench. Morgann just shut her down today and played exceptional position defense on her."
Other standouts for the Crusaders, ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, were Nevaiah Bell, who had four points and seven rebounds, Megan Lichter, who was scoreless, but grabbed five rebounds, and freshman Sarah Strande, Caroline's sister, who had five points.
CASE 55, MILWAUKEE HAMILTON/AUDUBON 39: Ariyah Brooks continued on her scoring tear for the Eagles, finishing with 28 points in a semifinal game of the I-43 Holiday Invitational at Shorewood.
You have free articles remaining.
Brooks had 18 of her points in the first half as the Eagles (5-4) jumped out to a 30-16 halftime lead. She could have had more, Case coach Wally Booker said, but she missed a handful of layups.
“She’s on a roll,” Booker said. “She could have had close to 40.
“She’s a player we have to have on the floor, her and Bree Jones (11 points). She’s starting to grasp the point (guard position) and we feel pretty good about how she’s playing.”
Brooks has scored less than 10 points just once this season, against Oak Creek (nine), and is averaging 19.1 points per game.
Defensively, the Eagles’ “blitz” press, as Booker calls it, forced several turnovers that resulted in easy baskets. Hamilton/Audubon entered the game averaging 58.9 points per game, with two games of 80-plus points.
Case held their top four scorers, who combine to average 50.4 points per game, to just 28. Faith Robertson (11.4 average) led the Wildcats (5-4) with 13 points. Marchelle Bowden (18.1) had just six points and Ricketa Hibbler (9.9) was held scoreless.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 54, PRAIRIE 37: The Hawks continued to have trouble scoring Friday, going just 14 for 50 from the field in a loss at the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha.
Prairie coach Alan Mills said his team is starting to improve, but still can’t find consistent scoring.
“We had some good shots and did what we needed to do to win,” Mills said. “They played a 3-2 zone and we attacked it.”
Mills said his defense played well, holding Bradford’s top scorer, Nevaeh Thomas, to 11 points, nearly four under her 14.7 average, and holding Jordyn Brown (9.1 per game) to six points.
But freshman Haley Christianson, a freshman guard, more than doubled her 9.3 average by scoring 21 points for Bradford (5-4). She went 7 for 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range.
Andrea Palmen led Prairie (0-9) with nine points. Kaja Baran added eight and Jill Decker and Sophia Lawler had seven each.
MOUNT HOREB 72, BURLINGTON 21: The Demons lost in the semifinals of the Beloit Memorial Tournament Friday at Beloit.