Morgann Gardner sat out much of the first half with foul trouble.
Caroline Strande was admittedly not at her best despite scoring at least 30 points for the sixth time in eight games this season.
Nevertheless, the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team is looking untouchable these days.
Despite a performance that coach Steve Shaffer said was a little on the sloppy side, the Crusaders defeated Horlick 75-56 in the opening game of the Racine Lakeshore Officials Association Holiday Basketball Showcase. The two-day tournament is being played in the Johnson Athletic Center at Prairie.
Lutheran improved to 8-0 and Horlick is now 7-1.
“Defensively, we didn’t play our best game, but you’re not going to play perfect defense 22 straight games,” Shaffer said. “You’re going to have games up and down. I thought we didn’t rebound very well tonight and I didn’t think we played on-the-ball defense very well tonight.”
An inspired Horlick took advantage, pulling within 56-49 on a basket by Makayla White with 6:56 to play. But the Crusaders gradually rebuilt their lead into a comfortable margin.
“We’ve been a second-half team all season, but we told the girls, being a second-half team sometimes bites you in the butt,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We had to dig out of too big of a hole, time got the best of us and then we got into foul trouble.
“Caroline is a special player. She’s one of the most humble players I know who is that good.”
Strande, a 5-foot-11 junior point guard who made a verbal commitment to Bradley University in November, finished with 30 points, falling just short of her season scoring average of 31.3.
“She has always known the game, even when she was younger,” Sanders said. “I had the honor of coaching her for a little while when she was in middle school and she’s always had a nose for the ball, always been a smart player and it showed out there.”
One instant came within the first few minutes of the game. After Horlick guard Destinee White stole the ball from her, Strande trailed her down the court, blocked White’s shot and threw the ball to Jackie Kellner, who scored to give Lutheran a 4-0 lead.
Still, Strande was less than pleased with her performance.
“We have to clean up our passes and turnovers and just overall defense,” she said. “But being such a small school and being able to beat bigger teams just makes this a statement.”
It might have been an even bigger statement had Gardner not sat out much of the first half with foul trouble. But she still was a force, playing the entire second half and finishing with 18 points.
“The goal was to not get into foul trouble, but I saw how the calls were going — they were calling touch fouls and I did what I could do,” Gardner said.
Shaffer admired how Horlick stuck with out in the second half and made a run at the Crusaders.
“When I saw them play against Tremper, they had a slow first half, but a real quick-paced second half,” he said. “One key tonight I thought was whichever team was going to win transition. I thought we won that big in the first half and I thought they won that big in the second half.
“Another key was rebounding and I thought they won that, too. And that kept them in the game.”
Jordann Ellison led the Rebels with 17 points and made the only three 3-pointers in the game. Olivia Pitrof added 12 points and Ellie Corona 11.
Here are summaries of the other two games played in the tournament Thursday night:
UNION GROVE 55, ST. JOSEPH 46: Trailing 23-16 at halftime, the Broncos finally found their form and won.
“We started out slow,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We missed some layups and we just have to come into games a little more focused. We’ve got to take a deep breath and concentrate more, but it is what it is. We got the win.
“I thought we did a good job in the second half of dictating the pace of the game more and then we just went on a big run.”
The Broncos went on to lead by as many as 16 points (84-59) in the second half. When asked what adjustments he made at halftime, Domagalski said: “putting a little more pressure in the full-court press and having the conversation that we have to go faster. We were playing the speed that St. Joe’s wanted us to play and I thought we came out and anticipated well.”
Four players scored in double figures for the Broncos (5-3). Peyton Killberg, Megan Barber and Daphne Sieg each scored 11 points (Sieg had three 3-pointers) and Angela Slattery added 10.
Katie Matrise led St. Joseph (3-3) with 26 points. She made five 3-pointers.
PRAIRIE 53, BURLINGTON 37: The Hawks jumped out to a 33-13 lead in the first half and went on to defeat the struggling Demons.
Brooke Foster led Prairie (4-2) with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. The senior also was 3 for 5 from 3-point range.
“She shot it well from beyond the arc again and attacked on the dribble,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said.
Jolie Larson added 10 points and six rebounds for the Hawks, who were outscored 24-20 in the second half.
“Burlington has struggled this year and we exerted a lot of pressure and played real good defense on them,” Mills said. “We struggled to maintain that same energy in the second half, which was a little disappointing.”
Caitlyn Matson led Burlington (0-9) with 12 points. “It was our best game overall all year,” said Demons coach Kyle Foulke. “Everybody improved and played with confidence.”
Other games
TREMPER 62, PARK 54: Alexis Betker had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals, but it wasn’t enough for the Panthers in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
“We couldn’t get the easy shots to fall tonight,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “We fight every game and I applaud these girls for their effort every game, we just need to work on our game offensively.”
Azia Price scored 13 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers. Jade Griffin grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds for Park. The Panthers made just 23 percent of their shots from the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.