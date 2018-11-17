As her Waterford High School players were practicing Saturday, coach Dena Brechtl turned to John Chart, a volunteer assistant, and made an observation.
"I said, 'It's amazing how far along we are already and this is just the end of Week 2,' " Brechtl said to Chart.
It sure has been a pleasant departure for Brechtl.
"Last year, we had such a group of new kids that it seemed like we were always trying to teach new things," she said. "Now we can take the things we had and we're running with them."
Since the Wolverines went 23-3 and advanced to the sectional championship in 2015, they have endured some ups and downs with successive records of 5-18, 12-12 and 10-16.
There were plenty of ups and downs last season. The Wolverines were 5-15 last Feb. 12 after losing their fourth straight game. But then they went on a five-game winning streak that carried them all the way to the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship.
What led to this transformation? Brechtl believes it was just a matter of not losing faith when things were at their worst.
"At the end of the year, we became a lot more confident in all of our actions, in everything we were going on the floor and our finishing was much better than it had been all year," Brecht said. "We had been shooting a really low percentage throughout the season and couldn't really finish games.
"We got down on ourselves a lot because we'd go through scoring droughts of six to 10 minutes, sometimes. We didn't experience that as much in the tournament run and that allowed us to build and keep going."
What's most encouraging for Brechtl is that almost all the players who were responsible for that run are back this season. Only guard Maddy Anderson has graduated. And Torie Loppnow, whom Brechtl said would have been in the rotation, was lost just before practice started with a season-ending knee injury.
One of Waterford's most experienced players is junior Katie Rohner, a 5-7 junior guard who is in her third year as a starter. Rohner averaged 18 points – nearly 10 more than anyone else on the team — eight rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 assists per game.
"I continue to see more and more from her each year," Brechtl said. "She just goes out there and she's a gamer. She's definitely a lot stronger and I think we'll get more floor general skills from her throughout this season."
The primary inside presence for Waterford is 6-foot-0 Kat Fitzgerald, who averaged 8.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game.
"She improved her game immensely because she's playing an inside-outside game now," Brechtl said. "She worked on that over the summer a ton. She just has that senior confidence. You can't teach that. Those seniors come in and when it's their last year, they give a little more."
Filling out Waterford's starting lineup are 5-7 senior guard Ellie Werner (1.8 points, 2.2 rebounds), 5-4 senior guard Emma Karpinski (2.5 points, 3.8 rebounds) and 5-9 junior forward Annie Benavides (3 points, 6.2 rebounds).
Brechtl also singled out seniors Lizzy Schappel and Audrey Reynolds.
"I think we have good senior leadership this year," she said. "That's something that's going to be real helpful to us this year."
