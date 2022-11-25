Girls basketball preview: Talent-laden Prairie poised for a run

Editor’s note: This is the last in a series of stories previewing Racine County girls basketball teams.

WIND POINT — Here are the facts: The Prairie School mixed in standout freshmen Jasonya Barnes and Meg Decker to an already talented base and improved from 4-22 the previous season to 24-3. The Hawks went undefeated in the Metro Classic Conference and Barnes earned third-team Associated Press All-State honors.

Here is the reality for Prairie’s opponents: The Hawks return all five starters that accounted for that dramatic turnaround. And all five will be that much more experienced.

Of course, there are always potential bumps in the road. Take last March 3, when the Hawks were stunned 56-51 by Racine Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal, which snapped a 16-game winning streak.

But it’s impossible not to see this team as a strong contender to advance to its first state tournament since 2013. Under second-year coach Abby Jaramillo, a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame who played Division I basketball at New Mexico, the Hawks seem capable of just about anything.

“I think this season, we’re much more assured because we have returning sophomores and returning juniors,” junior guard Ava Collier-White said. “We also have one senior (Sophia Lawler) who has played four years of varsity.

“This year, we’re focusing on what can we do what we didn’t do last year. I think that now that we know what to do and all the stuff that we need to accomplish, we’ve focused on our goals and we push each other at practice.”

If you’re an opposing coach, who is the player to focus on?

The obvious answer in Barnes, who has already received several Division I offers, including from Wisconsin and Marquette. Barnes played with the maturity of a senior last season, averaging 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals. She was the unanimous MCC Player of the Year.

“She’s an amazing teammate,” said junior forward Reese Jaramillo, who is Abby Jaramillo’s eldest daughter. “She makes playing for this team that much more fun because she’s an amazing basketball player, has great court vision and she is growing into becoming more of a leader.

“She’s the point guard, so she’s talking to us and telling us where we need to be. It’s really impactful for our team.”

But here’s the dilemma for teams choosing to focus too much on Barnes: With Lawler (10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds), Reese Jaramillo (9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds), Meg Decker (9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists) and Collier-White (8.1 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals), anyone of Prairie’s starters is capable of taking over a game.

There’s also talent coming off the bench with players who include Georgia Swedberg, a 5-foot-11 senior forward, and Amiyah Galica, a 5-6 freshman guard. Galica scored nine points in a season-opening 69-60 loss to Milwaukee Pius XI and 12 in a 79-43 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

“Beyond having mostly all our team back, I think a freshman named Amiyah is going to be a very big help to our team,” Decker said. “She’s very athletic, very fast, fits into the style we play. I think she’s going to be able to step up.”

Just as it appears the entire Prairie team is prepared to take a step up. They split their first two games against opponents with much larger enrollments and they open play in the MCC Dec. 2 against Whitefish Bay Dominican at the Johnson Athletic Center.

“The difference in practices is that we don’t have to spend as much time going over everything,” Abby Jaramillo said. “Last year, we were starting at Ground Zero, so something as simple as a press break, a man-to-man press break, a zone press break, it took a lot of time to go over the fundamentals.

“I don’t have to spend as much time teaching this year, which allows us more time to add new things and to focus on other things besides learning the basics.”