Girls basketball preview: St. Catherine's seeking stability

Editor’s note: This is the eighth in a series of stories previewing Racine County girls basketball teams.

RACINE — After three years, three coaches, 14 victories and one global pandemic, Kennedee Clark is hoping for a little stability.

The senior guard-forward for the St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team has been through quite a bit in the last three seasons. And now, as the Angels’ sole senior and only returning starter, Clark is seeking a smooth season under first-year coach Jerome King.

“Coming into my fourth year, it’s been kind of frustrating because there hasn’t been any consistency,” Clark said. “With Jerome coming in, I’m very excited because we have been through so much and I feel this is the year everything is going to change.”

Through two games, there are certainly signs of that. Under the defensive-minded King, who was sixth man as a sophomore on Case’s 1999 WIAA Division 1 championship team, the Angels are off to a 2-0 start. The Angels haven’t done that since the 2014-15 season, when they started 5-0 en route to an 18-6 season.

Of course, the real test of St. Catherine’s progress will come when it moves into its Metro Classic Conference schedule and plays the likes of Prairie, Racine Lutheran, Greendale Martin Luther and Kenosha St. Joseph. But, hey, a 2-0 start is a 2-0 start.

“I feel absolutely blessed,” King said. “This is a diamond in the rough. I’ve got five freshmen and probably will end up starting three or four by the end of the year.”

Clark will obviously be the go-to player with her experience and all-around skills. The 5-foot-11 Clark averaged 11.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.4 assists last season. In each of her three seasons on the varsity, Clark has averaged in double figures with scoring.

“She’s going to be the anchor that makes this ship sail,” King said. “I have talks with her all the time and say she doesn’t have to do as much anymore. She needs to let some of her teammates help her out.”

That will likely be a gradual process since there are no established scorers returning this season beyond Clark. The next-highest scorer who is back after Clark is Ariana Green, who averaged 2.5 points per game last season.

But the five freshmen King has on his roster have been impressive.

In St. Catherine’s 70-20 season-opening victory over Milwaukee Messmer Nov. 17, Kaleah Conley scored a game-high 19 points and Aniyah Price added 16. And when the Angels defeated Milwaukee Lutheran 47-34 Tuesday night, Laila Collier-White went 7 for 10 from the floor and finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“Our first game, we worked really well together for being the court for the first time,” Conley said. “Our defense was real good and we had a lot of good shots. I feel real good about being the leading scorer, especially being a freshman.”

King hopes to take pressure off his young players by stressing defense. That was his message going back to the Angels’ first practice.

“Defense and rebounding, I feel if we do those two things, we’ll be in any game we play,” King said. “The first two weeks of practice, we barely touched a basketball. We worked all on our defensive principles.

“I told the kids, ‘The shooting will come. I’m not worried about that. We need to get our defensive principles down.’ “

So far, so good for these young Angels. With Kennedy serving as the senior leader and the younger players progressing, this could be a return to better times for St. Catherine’s.

“The talent we have is great,” Price said. “I think we could go far.”