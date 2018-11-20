It wasn’t that long ago when the St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team could hold its own with most anybody.
As recently as the 2014-15 season, the Angels were 18-6. The program developed Associated Press All-State players Sydney Tepley and Olivia Braun. And Tepley was runner-up for Player of the Year in Wisconsin in 2012.
But this program has been on a slide recently, going 10-37 the last two years. The Angels bottomed out last season by going 3-20, with just one of their victories coming after Dec. 1.
New coach Keino Turner takes over this year and he’ll be starting almost from scratch. He returns just one starter — senior guard Sadie Gilbert — and will be mixing and matching as he tries to build a rotation.
“The coaching staff and I have really just been working on going back to fundamentals — ball handling, rebounding, defense, stance, moving your feet, moving your hands ... just back to the fundamentals,” Turner said. “I don’t look at it in terms of rebuilding. I’m looking at it as building on the foundation some of the girls already have.”
The 5-foot-4 Gilbert will try to help guide the Angels into a new era after averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season.
“She has very good court vision and her leadership is amazing,” Turner said. “She can create when she wants to. My only critique of her is she’s a little too unselfish.
“She does a good job of distributing the basketball and making sure the other players are involved, as well as communicating what we’re trying to set up defensively and offensively.”
Among the other players who are in Turner’s rotation are 5-5 senior guard Shannon Stulo, 5-6 senior guard Ashley Gerber, 5-8 junior forward Sophie Wentorf, 5-5 senior guard Abby Delsman, 5-9 senior forward Shea Coca, 5-7 junior guard Annemarie Letsch and 5-7 sophomore guard Molly O’Regan.
Delsman is returning to the team after not playing last season.
Wentorf scored a team-high 12 points when the Angels opened their season with a 55-39 loss against Union Grove last Friday.
“She did an amazing job of being physical in the paint,” Turner said. “She took care of the basketball and communicated on defense. I couldn’t ask her to play any better against Union Grove. Even getting into foul trouble, she played quite amazingly.”
More post help will come from 5-9 junior forward Kate Cafferty, whose brothers, Jack and Quinn, have been standouts on the boys basketball team. She was the Angels’ second-leading scorer against Union Grove with seven points.
What will it take to get St. Catherine’s back on track after some lean seasons?
“We need to just step just outside of our comfort zone,” Turner said. “If that means you have to play 90 percent defense and 10 percent offense or vice versa, we have to do that.
“A lot of times, people, when it comes to being out of their comfort zone, they struggle with making that tough decision. So, I’m looking forward to seeing them play. They have been exceptionally absorbent when it comes to the things we’ve been doing in practice, so I’m excited about the next season.”
As far as realistic goals, Turner is keeping his approach conservative. The goal, he said, “is to win more games than we did last year.”
