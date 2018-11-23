This is no longer just another program.
The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team is rapidly becoming a power.
With four starters returning from a 16-7 team last season, the Crusaders appear in position to reach heights they have yet to attain. That includes qualifying for the WIAA State Tournament for the first time in the program’s history.
Nothing seems incapable for this team these days.
“I think a realistic goal for this team is possibly getting to the state tournament,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “I think we’re that good. But I also think that as soon as we start thinking that we’re that good, then we’re just setting ourselves up to fail.
“We still have to work and get better as the season progresses. But I think we have enough talent to make a difference in our sectional this year.”
A cautionary tale for the Crusaders came last season, when they won nine of their last 11 regular-season games, only to be upset by Prairie in a first-round regional game. Lutheran had defeated Prairie twice during the regular season.
If Lutheran has learned from that experience, anything appears possible. It starts with 5-foot-11 junior guard Caroline Strande, who committed to Bradley, an NCAA Division I program in Peoria, Ill., earlier this month.
Strande earned first-team All-Racine County honors last season after averaging 23.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
“Caroline is just a tireless worker,” Shaffer said. “She loves the game, loves competing and she loves just trying to get herself to the top. That’s what I like about her. She wants to get on the court and prove that she’s one of the best in the game. That’s what makes her successful, I think.”
Strande alone elevates Lutheran into a contender. But there is so much more talent on this team than her.
Emerging as an inside force as a freshman last season was 5-11 forward Morgann Gardner, who averaged 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Another inside presence is 6-0 senior forward Jackie Kellner, who averaged 6.0 points and ranked second to Strande with an average of 9.5 rebounds per game.
“Morgann loves the game,” Shaffer said. “She’s one of the few kids I’ve coached who wants to learn as much about the game as she can. This kid is extremely coachable.”
Speaking of Kellner, Shaffer said. “She is our defensive post player and stopper and rebounder.”
The Crusaders’ other returning starter is Alexis Peterson, a 5-8 sophomore forward who averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. Peterson, Shaffer believes, is more about intangibles.
“She does a lot of things well on the court,” Shaffer said. “She’s a very underrated passer and, on the defensive end, she is great at helping out.”
Stepping in for the graduated Natalie Rosborough as the fifth starter is 5-6 guard Jayden Davis, who joins Kellner as the only seniors on the team. Davis appeared in all 23 games last season with three starts and averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
As Shaffer figures out his rotation, there will be several other strong candidates for minutes. After inheriting a program with just 13 players in 2016, there are now 20 among the varsity and junior varsity.
“Now that we’ve been able to have a JV team, the culture has changed,” Shaffer said. “I think it is a little more inviting and girls come out and they see how much fun we’re having.”
