On the evening of last Feb. 15, it appeared as if these girls were just about finished for the season.
The Prairie School basketball team had just closed out its regular season with a 42-33 loss to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at the Johnson Center. The Hawks’ record slid to 5-17 after their sixth consecutive loss.
And then something happened.
Prairie rolled through their three WIAA Division 4 regional games, which included a 65-52 upset of Racine Lutheran in a semifinal on Lutheran’s home court. Lutheran had defeated Prairie 67-50 and 51-40 during the regular season.
This suddenly renewed team didn’t turn in its equipment for the season until it loss to top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science 67-42 in a sectional semifinal on March 1.
What’s most encouraging of all for this team is that four starters return and two of them — forward Jolie Larson and guard Brooke Foster — have been starters since their freshmen season.
Put it all together and the Hawks, who played in the Division 4 Tournament in 2013 behind All-State guard Gabbi Ortiz, just may be trending upward after going 12-37 the last two seasons.
“We certainly got better as the year went along,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “You hope to play your best basketball at the end and we were definitely playing our best basketball at the end.”
There was even a silver lining to a dark cloud. Foster rolled an ankle Dec. 1 against St. Catherine’s, giving freshman Abby Decker a chance to step in. Decker rapidly emerged and Foster picked up her pace even further when she returned later in December.
“Hopefully that will pay off for us this year having Abby with really a full year of experience,” Mills said.
Mills, who lost only Quinn Shannon among starters to graduation, has a little of everything this season.
- The 6-foot Larson, the two-time Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year in volleyball, is a strong inside presence. She averaged 9.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and a blocked shot per game.
“Moreso than anyone else on our team, she is a vocal leader,” Mills said. “She is entering the season, I think, in better form than in any of her four years.”
- The 5-foot-7 Foster, who led the Hawks in scoring with an average of 11.1 points per game, is the floor leader. She also averaged 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
“She sets the bar for everyone on the floor” Mills said.
- Palmen, who is a 5-7 junior guard, averaged 7.3 points and 2.6 assists per game.
“She was spectacular on defense for us last year,” Mills said.
- The 5-10 Decker made the most of her chance last season, averaging 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds.
“She’s a superb shooter,” Mills said. “She may love the sport of basketball more than anyone else on the team.”
Filling out the starting lineup is the 5-9 Jamie May, who is returning to basketball after not playing her junior season.
“She took last year off, but you’d never know from watching her play,” Mills said.
With a supporting cast that includes 5-3 junior guard Kate McPhee, this is a team that appears poised to make a move.
“Realistically, we should finish in the upper middle of the conference,” Mills said. “We’re in one of the best, if not the best small school conference in the state, but I would hope we would finish in the top half of the conference.
“Then when you advance to the postseason, anything can happen.”
The Hawks demonstrated that last season.
