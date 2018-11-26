Carey Palacios can say he has talent. He also can say he has experience with three returning starters and others who earned big minutes.
What he's hoping he can say this season is that he finally has good fortune.
That wasn't the case each of the last two seasons, when standout guard Brooklynne Polk suffered a season-ending knee injury. Last year, it was in a scrimmage before the Panthers even played a game, setting the tone for an injury-marred season.
"Before we even got going, we lost a key contributor who would have been our leading scorer," Palacios said. "We battled injuries and we were working uphill. We ended up having girls step up who might not have played such a big role had we not had those injuries."
It ended up being a long season for the Panthers, who lost their first five games, never won two straight and finished 5-18. But the players who endured those hard knocks — especially returning starters Iyana Thompson, Jade Griffin and Alexis Betker — could make a real difference this season.
Palacios certainly thinks so, even though the Panthers don't have a go-to scorer, at least not yet, and the only player on their roster with good size is 5-foot-11 senior forward Griffin.
But that's OK with Palacios. He sees a different identity in this team and Park has started out with two victories in its first three games.
"We're small and gritty," he said. "They're a tenacious group, which makes it fun. I feel good with the 2-1 start. I appreciate the effort and the attention to detail. They're applying what we're practicing, which is huge. I'm very encouraged. Like any team, we have to stay healthy."
It does't hurt when one of the returning starters is the daughter of a coach. Sophomore guard Alexis Betker, whose father, Jim, is the longtime coach of the Park boys team, made an immediate impact last season.
The 5-foot-5 Betker averaged 8.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.0 assists as a freshman.
"The maturity and the experience she came in with being the daughter of a head coach and being around the game her whole life, her basketball IQ was off the charts," Palacios said. "She is an above 4.0 student and her work ethic is unmatched. She has a commitment and passion to get better."
Betker is just one of the players who makes Palacios feel encouraged about this season.
Thompson, a 5-3 senior guard, averaged 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. Griffin averaged 4.5 points and 6.0 rebounds.
"Jade is one of my proudest accomplishments as a coach," Palacios said. "She never picked up a basketball before our first tryout her freshman year and she has an ability to be a double-double player for us this season. She's the tallest, the fastest and, I would say, the most athletic player on the team. She had 10 offensive rebounds in one of our games this season."
Depth will come from players who include Deja Price, Aaliyah George, Adele Senzig, Victoria Jones, Azia Price and Chloe McClain.
Park, which hasn't had a winning record since 2013-14, when it went 13-11, could be headed back in the right direction.
"I don't like to make predictions," Palacios said. "It's a special thing when teams come together and I think we're building chemistry right now. That's been the difference in our wins so far."
