Everything appeared to be encouraging last Jan. 26 for a young Horlick High School girls basketball team.
The Rebels had just defeated Park 54-46 to square their record at 8-8. They had defeated perennial power Union Grove earlier in the season. The pieces appeared to be falling into place under first-year coach Ambrial Sanders and anything appeared to be possible.
But then Horlick lost five of its remaining six games, the last of which was a season-ending 49-30 WIAA Division 1 regional game to Brookfield East.
"Last year, we really focused on defense and we had some games where we really played awesome," Sanders said. "In the beginning of the year, we got a really big win versus Union Grove to get the ball rolling.
"But other than that, it was tough. It was my first year as head coach and the girls had to get used to me. But I was really proud of them because they bought into the system. And I'm really excited about rolling into it this year."
Sanders should be because there's a great deal to be encouraged about. It starts with returning starters Olivia Pitrof, one of the best inside players in Racine County, and floor leader Jordann Ellison.
Pitrof, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, averaged 16.8 points,, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals and one block per game. She is an accomplished athlete, having recently earned first-team All-County honors in girls cross country.
"Olivia is a walking double-double," Sanders said. "Every night, I knew what I would get from her and she never complains. She's one of the most coachable players I've ever coached. I knew she would go out there and play her hardest and her face never changed. She was all about the team."
The person who will be setting up the offense is the the 5-6 Ellison, who averaged 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game last season.
"She keeps the flow of the game for us," Sanders said. "She is our primary ballhandler, she gets everyone going, she's a great passer and I'm really excited to see what comes out of her senior year."
Beyond the big two of Pitrof and Ellison, there are several other players who could make a difference for the Rebels. Alex Cannon, a 5-6 sophomore guard, was a part-time starter who averaged 5.6 points per game last season. Also serving as a part-time starter was Taylor Schmidt, a 5-6 senior guard who averaged 3.7 points per game.
"Alex gave us a real good glimpse of things she'll be able to do," Sanders said. "She'll hit the big shot when we need it, she plays good defense and she has a nose for the ball."
Speaking of Schmidt, Sanders said, "We're really working on building her confidence because the girl can shoot. She has great form. Once she gets confident, she's going to give us a lot this year."
Another prominent member of Horlick's rotation is Destinee White, a 5-7 senior guard whom Sanders considers to be a, "defensive hawk."
Further depth will come from players who include Nickkia Nelson, a 5-4 sophomore guard, and 5-7 senior guard Makayla White (no relation to Destinee). White is coming back from a knee injury that sidelined her much of last year.
There's also Ellie Corona, a 5-9 junior forward who had 17 points and 12 rebounds in a season-opening 81-46 victory over St. Catherine's No. 20.
"Already offensively, I see is putting up a lot more points," Sanders said. "We're a lot more confident."
