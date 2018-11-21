It's been a slow process, but one can already see the progress that's been achieved under Joe Spierenburg's watch.
In his second season as coach of the Catholic Central High School girls basketball team, the Lady Toppers have opened with three straight victories. That's almost half as many victories as this team had last season, when it went 7-17.
Even though Spierenburg lost three seniors, two of whom started last season, what he is trying to instill may be connecting with his players.
"We graduated three seniors and we only had eight in our varsity program last year, so we were a little more experienced," Spierenburg said. "But with that being said, it was still my first year in the program teaching them a different style of basketball.
"I was their third coach in three years, so it was a big learning curve as a whole group with different concepts and principals. I think the girls did a great job of adapting and learning."
All of which means the Lady Toppers could be taking another step, especially with returning starters Elizabeth and Emma Klein, who are twin sisters, and Erin Schwenn.
The 5-foot-9 Klein sisters represent one of the Lady Toppers' greatest strengths with their inside presence. Elizabeth also brings the experience of having started on Catholic Central's WIAA Division 4 championship volleyball team earlier this month.
Emma led the Lady Toppers last season in scoring average (12.0 points) and also averaged 4.0 rebounds. Elizabeth averaged 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds.
"They're nice skilled players, but, more importantly, they're pretty good leaders," Spierenburg said. "Maybe they're not the loudest or most vocal, but they've really stepped into the senior leadership role very nicely.
"They're taking the younger kids under their wings, taking extra time and helping them with their skill work. They're going to do the bulk of our scoring this year and they're going to guard the other team's best players. So they're going to be an anchor for us."
The 5-6 Schwenn, who averaged 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds, also had the experience of playing on the championship volleyball team. Spierenburg sees her as another potential scorer.
"She brings that atmosphere (of having played volleyball), but she hopefully will be a double-digit scorer," he said. "Even with her height, she can attack the rim and she's not afraid of contact. She's just going to be a nice role player and complement Elizabeth and Emma."
Moving into the starting lineup are 5-7 junior guard-forward Izzy Phillips and 5-8 senior forward Ellie Nevin.
Among those Spierenburg will be looking to for strength from the bench are 5-5 junior guard Mia Sassano and two freshmen. They are 5-7 guard Julia Klein, the sister of Elizabeth and Emma, and 5-4 guard Maddy von Rabenau.
Others who could contribute are 5-4 junior guard Abigail Sheehan and 5-7 freshman forward Morgan Ramsey.
This program hasn't had a winning record since going 14-11 in 2009-10, but Spierenburg believes a foundation is being put in place to re-establish the Lady Toppers.
"We're in a good place," he said. "But as with any team this early in the season, we have a long way to go."
