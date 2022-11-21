Girls basketball preview: Case building from the ground up

Editor’s note: This is the seventh in a series of stories previewing Racine County girls basketball teams.

MOUNT PLEASANT — At the age of 76, Wally Booker is looking at an extreme makeover.

The coach of the Case High School girls basketball team, is going to be without Nevaeh Watson most of the season with an Achilles tendon injury. Watson led the Eagles in scoring last season as a sophomore with an average of 18.3 points per game.

And after her? Good question, considering the Eagles’ next three leading scorers — Mariah Espinoza, Sydni Hill and Olivia Spaulding — have graduated.

So Booker is hard at work coming up with a competitive team despite limited experience. It’s going to be a challenge considering Case has been outscored 163-85 in its first two games.

“It’s going to be tough in the beginning because we do have young players on our team,” said Je’Quiasia Williams, who lettered as freshman last season after averaging 5.1 points per game. “It’ll be tough when we’re playing against seniors. “But as we grow together, I think we’ll become a strong team.”

Booker, who has obviously seen his share of highs and lows during a long coaching career, is candid about where the Eagles are at.

“This year is definitely not the year, but maybe in two years, this squad with the youth we have could be really good,” he said. “So I think the future with Case basketball is encouraging with our young kids.”

Speaking about the loss of Watson, Booker said, “I don’t know where we’re going to make up those 18 points, so it’s a big hole to fill.”

Taccarrii Hicks is one player who will help fill the gap. The freshman, a Racine native who recently returned to Racine after living in Killeen, Texas for two years, scored 18 points in Case’s 93-52 loss to Shorewood Friday night.

“I think she can really be a difference maker,” Booker said. “She has a good feel for the game and her head is always up. She can spot the open player. And she can get to the bucket and finish.”

Another addition this season who could eventually make a difference Fenja Kontek, a senior foreign-exchange student from Hamburg, Germany. Kontek has limited experience in basketball, but at 6-2, she could become a factor as this season progresses.

“It’s her first time playing ever and I honestly couldn’t tell,” sophomore guard-forward Isabella Baumstark said. “She’s been finishing very well in practice and she’s also a very good learner. She’ll listen to you if you tell her something and she won’t have an attitude or anything. She’ll be like, ‘OK, thanks.’

“Her personality is very funny, but she will be serious, which is very good.”

Besides Watson, Case’s most accomplished player from last season from a statistical perspective is Williams. She has averaged 14 points per game so far.

“She’s a really good shooter,” Booker said. “In due time, if she really works on her craft, she could be one of the better shooters that came from Case. Because she doesn’t create a lot of stuff on her own, she’s got to learn to run the floor and get ahead so she can get the shot.”

Baumstark, who averaged 4.2 points last season, and Aleyna Davis (3.5) are two others who will contribute. But this team is going to be a work in progress.

“Losing Nevaeh definitely hurt us and we knew we were going to have a bunch of new players,” Davis said. “As we learn to play with each other, we’ll become better and a more dominating team.”

Said Booker: “It’ll be tough, but I’m up for the challenge. I’m not going to get too frustrated about it as long as they get better each basketball game. That’s my only concern.”