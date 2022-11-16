Girls basketball preview: Burlington poised to make a move

This is the second in a series of stories previewing Racine County girls basketball teams.

BURLINGTON — Could this be the season when baby steps turn into one giant leap for the Burlington High School girls basketball team?

Kyle Foulke, who has seen his share of growing pains since taking over the program in 2018, believes that could be the case. That was underscored all the more Tuesday night when the Demons opened their season with a 62-58 nonconference victory on the road against Fort Atkinson.

“It’s the first time in my five years that we have seven seniors and 10 back, so it’s really exciting,” the 26-year-old Foulke said. “There’s a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge and a hunger go out the right way.

“The program has struggled for a couple of years, but this senior class has done a lot to get us where we are and they want to go out the right way with having a nice successful season. So I think we’re geared up to do that.”

Brooke Wright certainly has that mindset. Since transferring to Burlington as a sophomore in 2020, she has endured her share of this program’s growing pains. But she’s sensing that better days are ahead.

“I think we’re real close to becoming what we want to become,” she said. “I think we’re getting there. Every summer, we keep working harder and harder and I think we’re very willing to get better and keep moving up.”

Floor leader Aleah Reesman is feeling that same energy.

“With the large senior group that we have, we’re just a real connected team,” she said. “We’ve been with each other since freshman year and we’ve been together through multiple other sports.

“We’re all just best friends, which helps us out on the court.”

Competition in the Southern Lakes Conference will again be fierce, especially from Union Grove, which returns All-Racine County Player of the Year Sophia Rampulla. But at least on paper, it appears the Demons are an up-and-coming team, with Wright and Reesman, sisters Ella and Brinley Clapp, Bella Stoughton, Kayla Warner and Graelen Kwiatkowski having started games last season.

No returning player had particularly gaudy statistics, but there were plenty of solid performances.

Ella Clapp earned honorable mention Southern Lakes Conference honors after averaging 4.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 assists per game. Her sister, Brinley, made a strong contribution as a freshman last season after averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Other good performances included Kayla Warner (6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds), Wright (4.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 steal), Bella Stoughton (3.2 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Reesman (3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals).

So while there is not a dominant player the likes of Jessa Burling, who was named All-Racine County Player of the Year in 2018, anyone on this team can step up on any given night.

“We had a scrimmage last Saturday and I feel we are a lot more put together,” Brinley Clapp said. “Everyone on the team has been together for a little longer than the other teams, so I feel we have a stronger connection compared to other teams. We’re growing together.”

It remains to be seen how much the Demons’ experience will be transformed into success this season. But Brinley Clapp sure likes her team’s chances.

“We were close to last in the conference last year, but I feel we can at least get out to top four of three,” she said.

Added Foulke: “The confidence to compete is something we haven’t had in three or four years now. This is the first year we’re truly going to go into games knowing we can win them.”