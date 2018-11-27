Wally Booker doesn't see another 8-14 record for his Case High School girls basketball team.
As for .500, he doesn't see that either.
What Booker feels is within the Eagles' reach is a special season, the magnitude of which is up to his players. Case is off to a 1-2 start, but if it can smooth off the rough edges — especially with shooting percentage and turnovers — anything appears possible with the talented young players on this team.
"I'm not going to tell you .500, because I believe we're better than that," Booker said.
Could this be the finest team Booker has had in his four years as coach?
"Definitely," he said. "I'm not talking about just giving Oak Creek or Franklin a good game. I'm talking about beating them. And I believe we have an opportunity to do that this year."
With the exception of a 68-62 loss to Franklin Dec. 29, the Eagles did not come close to defeating those two Southeast Conference powers last season. But there is reason to believe this team is on the upswing with experienced players who are still young (just two seniors are on the roster).
Start with returning starters Bre Jones, Jasmine Malone, K'Mya Oliver and Ariyah Brooks, each of whom demonstrated considerable potential. And only Malone is a senior among those four.
Jones, a 5-8 sophomore forward, averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1,8 steals. Malone, a 5-5 guard, averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Oliver is the daughter of Mynette Clark, the 1988 All-Racine County Player of the Year as a Case guard who went on to play for the University of Wisconsin. After the 5-8 junior guard averaged 5.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.8 assists, Booker is looking for far more.
"I think the young lady who might be the key to us is going to be Oliver," Booker said. "I think she's a great athlete and I think she's a heck of a defender."
Another difference-maker is Brooks, a 6-0 junior forward who averaged 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds last season.
Stepping into the starting lineup is 5-10 sophomore forward Hurriyyah Ghuari, who averaged 4.8 points a game last season. As with the case of Oliver, Ghuari has some impressive genes considering her father, Jameel, was a former standout at Park.
"I think she's one of the key pieces, too," Booker said.
There's also plenty of talent coming off the bench. Zahriah Nwanosike, a 5-9 senior, is trying to shake off some injuries after averaging 9.4 points and 9.9 rebounds.
Among the others who will help are Tonaijah Perry, a 5-7 junior guard, and Shauntee Marzette-Bell, a 5-5 junior guard. Perry averaged 4.6 points a game and Marzette-Bell 1.8
But there's still work to be done. In the Eagles' season-opening 82-59 loss to Racine Lutheran Nov. 17, the Eagles were just 22 for 71 from the floor and committed 24 turnovers.
"We have to have the ability to put the ball in the basket on a consistent basis," Booker said. "That was one of our biggest problems last year. And sometimes we've had the same problem in the first three games. And turnovers are hurting us."
But Booker is determined to change that.
"It's up to me and my staff to get these young ladies to reach their potential," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.