As much of an undertaking as it was given their credentials, Jasonya "JJ" Glass-Barnes and Sophia Rampulla somehow managed to take it to another level this season.

The two Racine County high school basketball standouts both earned second-team Associated Press All-State honors, which was selected this week by a panel of writers representing all regions of the state.

Glass-Barnes, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard, made the jump from third team, which she earned as a freshman. And Rampulla, a 5-10 senior guard, progressed from high honorable mention as a junior.

The bottom line is Racine County has two of the top-10 players in the state, as judged from the writers. And even though Prairie and Union Grove fell just short of qualifying for the state tournament, it’s difficult to debate the elite status of Glass-Barnes and Rampulla.

In the case of Rampulla, she became Union Grove’s all-time career leader as a senior in points (1,225), rebounds (871) and assists (393). She also finished second in school history with 280 steals and 152 blocks.

The reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year, who will play for UW-Milwaukee next season, led the Broncos to four consecutive Southern Lakes Conference championships. In each of the last two seasons, Union Grove fell short of qualifying for the program’s first state tournament with losses in the sectional championship.

“It’s very special to me,” Rampulla said. “It makes me think of all the work I put in during the summer and throughout the season. It just helps me realize that if you put work into what you love and what you want to do, at the end of the day, it’s going to show.”

But what matters most to Rampulla is team success, not individual honors. During her seasons on Union Grove’s varsity, the Broncos had successive records of 19-5, 20-4, 25-3 and 25-3.

“I’m mostly a team player and I’d rather take all these individual accolades and trade it for us going to state,” she said.

Rampulla’s final game for Union Grove was March 4, when the Broncos lost to McFarland 70-51 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship at DeForest. She had a supreme effort with 16 points, 18 rebounds and five assists, but that elusive state tournament was just not in the cards for Union Grove.

“To me, it’s very hard to think it’s over,” Rampulla said. “My senior year was very special to me, being able to play with these main six seniors I’ve been playing with the last 10 years of my life.

“And now that we’re moving on to different things, it really sucks. I’m going to miss playing with them, the UG crowd, my friends and my family. Of course, they’re going to come and watch me play in the future, but it was just different here at Union Grove.”

For Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski, this is the end of a glorious era for his program.

“In the past four years, Sophia, Syd (Ludvigsen) and her teammates have compiled an 89-15 overall record, a 52-4 Southern Lakes Conference record, four SLC Championships, two regional championships, two sectional appearances, and an AP top-10 D2 state ranking,” he said. “Sophia and Syd were a huge reason for our dominance in the past four years, but more importantly, they were great people representing Union Grove.”

Glass-Barnes, meanwhile, still has two years remaining at Prairie. If she can approach the brilliance from her first two seasons, the Hawks will continue to be one of the state’s premier Division 4 programs.

Joining a team that went 4-22 during the 2020-21 season, Glass-Barnes made an immediate impact, leading Prairie to a 24-3 record. The Hawks went 24-4 this season and advanced to the sectional championship before losing to Laconia 71-59.

“I’m thankful for my teammates and my coaches for pushing me every day in practice,” Glass-Barnes said. “It’s good to know that good things come from hard work.”

The left-handed Glass-Barnes, who has already been offered scholarships from Wisconsin, Xavier, Marquette, Michigan State, Illinois, Butler, North Dakota and UW- Milwaukee, averaged 20.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

She was named the Metro Classic Conference’s Player of the Year for the second straight season. During her two seasons at Prairie, the Hawks have gone 48-7 (31-1 in the MCC) and won back-to-back conference championships.

“She is our go-to offensive player and our top rebounder,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “She also has great court vision and will distribute the ball if needed. She works hard, she loves to compete and she is willing to listen or do whatever it takes to improve her game and make her team better.”

Glass-Barnes was at her best Feb. 11, when Prairie played Union Grove in a nonconference game at Union Grove. While Prairie lost 72-58, Glass-Barnes had 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Rampulla also was exceptional with 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

“She was a very aggressive player and that goes a long way in high school,” Rampulla said of Glass-Barnes. “She’s very athletic, and she does a lot of things other people can’t.”

In what way does Glass-Barnes feel she improved since her freshman season?

“I think I became a better player mostly by communicating better on the floor with my teammates,” she said. “I also used my right hand and got my jump shot down.”

Glass-Barnes also expressed her admiration for Rampulla, saying, “There’s a lot of things that she does, especially driving to the basket, making hard moves, finding her open teammates, getting good shots and good looks for her teammates. She gets them involved.”