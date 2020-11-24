Girls basketball: Prairie's Collier-White makes impressive debut

UNION GROVE 74, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44: It was longtime coach Rob Domagalski's intention to start establishing a more traditional high-low offense and move away a little from the 3-point shot his team has favored in recent seasons. Instead, the Broncos set a program record with 13 3-point baskets.

With sophomore Sydney Ludvigsen scoring all 15 of her points on 3-pointers, Union Grove opened its season with a convincing Southern Lakes Conference victory on its home court.

Angela Slattery, the Broncos' only senior, led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points. Sophia Rampulla, despite getting into early foul trouble, added 14. And Payton Calouette scored 11.

Was Domagalski disappointed that Union Grove went back to long-range shooting when he was trying to establish a new identity? Not at all. He thought playing a more high-low style of offense created better 3-point opportunities for his team.

""We can't live and die by that," Domagalski said of prioritizing 3-pointers. "And I thought today, we took a step forward in becoming a more complete team."

Meanwhile, Domagalski was pleased to see Slattery excel in what will likely be an uncertain season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.