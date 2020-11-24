Girls basketball: Prairie's Collier-White makes impressive debut

With four experienced players unavailable to play in the season opener Tuesday night for The Prairie School girls basketball team, coach Alan Mills was able to give some freshmen extensive playing time.
He wasn't disappointed.
Led by 5-foot-4 guard Ava Collier-White, Prairie rolled to a season-opening 46-23 nonconference victory over Jackson Living Word Lutheran at the Johnson Athletic Center. Collier-White went 6 for 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range in her first varsity game.
"Ava plays really hard," Mills said. "She got good shots, she distributed the ball well — she probably had four, five, six assists — and she's got good speed and she plays good defense. She gets her hands on the ball a lot. She had a lot of deflections.
"It's early in the year and we're playing without players. But she certainly was very good tonight. She just looked comfortable on the floor."
Two other freshmen also made strong impressions for Prairie.
Reese Jaramillo scored nine points. She is the daughter of Abby Jaramillo, the 1994 All-Racine County Player of the Year who is a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
And Lily Jorgenson, who recently qualified for the WIAA Tennis Championships in doubles, added seven points.
UNION GROVE 74, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44: It was longtime coach Rob Domagalski's intention to start establishing a more traditional high-low offense and move away a little from the 3-point shot his team has favored in recent seasons. Instead, the Broncos set a program record with 13 3-point baskets.
With sophomore Sydney Ludvigsen scoring all 15 of her points on 3-pointers, Union Grove opened its season with a convincing Southern Lakes Conference victory on its home court.
Angela Slattery, the Broncos' only senior, led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points. Sophia Rampulla, despite getting into early foul trouble, added 14. And Payton Calouette scored 11.
Was Domagalski disappointed that Union Grove went back to long-range shooting when he was trying to establish a new identity? Not at all. He thought playing a more high-low style of offense created better 3-point opportunities for his team.
""We can't live and die by that," Domagalski said of prioritizing 3-pointers. "And I thought today, we took a step forward in becoming a more complete team."
Meanwhile, Domagalski was pleased to see Slattery excel in what will likely be an uncertain season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's so weird with the COVID thing," he said. "You don't know if you're going to get another game. And I want Angela to enjoy every minute she gets, whether it's this game or we have 20 more.
"It is very difficult to plan for the future. We don't know what's going to happen tomorrow with the whole situation."
Union Grove, coming off a 19-5 record last season, outscored Delevan-Darien 40-28 in the second half to pull away.
The previous record for 3-point baskets in a game for Union Grove was 11.
WATERFORD 55, ELKHORN 38: The Wolverines opened a new era by moving on without Katie Rohner, the program's all-time leading scorer who graduated last spring. Torie Loppnow sure cushioned that blow.
The 5-foot-11 senior guard, who missed most of the last two seasons with a knee injury, contributed 16 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Wolverines. She led the Wolverines to a season-opening Southern Lakes Conference victory over Elkhorn at Waterford.
"She's a long guard," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "She likes to attack the rim. That's her favorite thing to do. I think it was good for her just to get her feet wet again and build some confidence out there playing big minutes.
"She's the offensive leader for us and she had the ability to do anything."
Another key player for Waterford was Emma Henningfeld, a 5-9 junior forward who played on the junior varsity last season. Henningfeld contributed 12 points and five rebounds and was instrumental in containing Dillyn Ivey, Elkhorn's 6-4 center, to 12 points.
"She works on her family's farm and she's like, 'Nothing bothers me,' " Brechtl said of Henningfeld. "She's a great kid to have around. We need that tough presence on our team.
"We did not have anyone with the height to match up against Ivey and Emma battled, got those box outs and did a great job. Defensively, she made an even bigger impact for us, which was great."
