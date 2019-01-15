The Prairie School girls basketball team has built up a full head of steam over its last 11 games and the Hawks’ express chugged on with another victory Tuesday.
Four players scored in double figures and Prairie’s defense held Racine Lutheran junior standout Caroline Strande well below her scoring average as the Hawks beat the state-ranked Crusaders 63-57 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
It was the seventh straight victory for Prairie and 10th in its last 11 games.
Prairie (11-3, 6-2 MCC) led 25-18 at halftime, with Jamie May a major factor. She finished with eight points on 4 for 5 from the field and was perfect from 2-point range.
“Jolie (Larson), Abby (Decker) and Brooke (Foster) played well, no question, but the difference was Jamie May,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “She had a fantastic first half. (Lutheran) had to pick their poison and they gave her more room and she knocked down more shots.”
Another key was the defense of Andrea Palmen, who had the assignment of guarding Strande, who entered the game averaging 29.5 points per game. Strande finished with 19 points on 7-of-26 shooting from the field.
“Andrea Palmen’s defense was just outstanding,” Mills said. “Guarding someone who scores 30 a game and have her go 7 of 26 is just awfully good.”
Larson had another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks. Decker had 14 points and Foster had 12 as the Hawks shot 22 of 46 from the field and 15 of 17 at the free-throw line.
For the Crusaders (12-2, 6-2), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the latest Associated Press state poll, it was their second straight loss after a 12-0 start.
Morgann Gardner had 17 points and Jayden Davis added 10, Strande had nine rebounds and four steals in addition to her points, and Jackie Kellner had six offensive rebounds and eight total.
Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said his team needs to play better.
“We were not as patient as we wanted to be,” Shaffer said. “It came down to a matter of execution. (Prairie) played much better than we did and we have to play better basketball. Give Prairie all the credit — they beat us.”
UNION GROVE 53, DELAVAN-DARIEN 46: Sophomore guard Angela Slattery had a game-high 14 points as the Broncos won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.
Union Grove (7-7, 4-3 SLC) took an early 15-point lead, only to see it reduced to 26-18, Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. The Comets managed to chip away at the Broncos’ lead and make it a three-point game in the second half.
The transition game helped Union Grove maintain the lead. In addition to her scoring, Slattery had six assists and four steals, and Megan Barber, a junior point guard, added 13 points for the Broncos, who have won two of their last three games.
“There are moments when we’re a real good team,” Domagalski said. “We are back to a .500 record. We just need consistency.”
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 90, HORLICK 67: Olivia Pitrof delivered her 11th double-double as the Rebels lost a nonconference game at Somers.
The Rebels (10-4) trailed 36-35 after the first half, but the Lady Pacers (12-1), ranked eighth in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, had a late run and outscored the Rebels 54-32 in the second half.
Senior point guard Chelby Koker, a Northern Illinois University recruit, scored a game-high 42 points for the Lady Pacers, including five 3-pointers and 13 of 14 free-throw shooting. Lauren Heathcock added 20 points for Shoreland.
“(Koker) has a really quick release and gets the team involved,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said.
Pitrof led the way for the Rebels with team highs of 26 points and 14 rebounds. Jordan Ellison had 13 points in the first half and finished with 23 points.
“We had some unforced turnovers and we got into foul trouble,” Sanders said.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 50, ST. JOSEPH 42: Senior guard Emma Klein scored a game-high 25 points as the Lady Toppers won a Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.
Catholic Central (10-4, 4-4 MCC) held a 24-21 advantage over the Lancers (3-10, 2-6) after the first half. Klein had a team-high 14 field goal attempts and had a game-high seven rebounds, but made the most of her work at the free-throw line, going 14 of 16.
The Lady Toppers went 21 of 29 from the free-throw line to the Lancers’ 9 of 25. Elizabeth Klein, Emma’s sister, also contributed 10 points with three rebounds and a pair of steals. The Lady Toppers have won their four straight games.
“We were a little sluggish tonight,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “We were able to buckle down and take care of business.”
