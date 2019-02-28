The Prairie School girls basketball team had two objectives Thursday night going into its WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal against Milwaukee Academy of Science at Waukesha South.
The Hawks wanted to lock down the Novas’ standout guard Shemera Williams — who has scored the second most points (3,063) for high school girls in state history — and stay in front of their opponent.
Prairie worked hard to complete both tasks, but fell short in the end.
The Hawks trailed 24-22 at halftime, but the Novas (18-5) took control in the second half and ended Prairie’s season with a 64-49 win. The Hawks finished 18-7.
“We had all the right match-ups tonight and this was a back-and-forth game for most of the night,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “The one thing that really killed us was that we consistently turned over the ball.”
The Hawks had 25 turnovers to the Novas’ eight, and Academy of Science capitalized by scoring 27 points off those turnovers.
“We were in this same game against the same team last year, so we had no reason to be nervous,” Mills said. “Most of those turnovers were our own fault. We had a lot of unforced errors.”
In addition to the turnovers, containing Williams proved to be ineffective for the Hawks. The Marquette University recruit scored 29 points on 12 of 20 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and added seven steals.
“We had Andrea (Palmen) on Shemera and I thought she did a really good job,” Mills said. “We just needed to do a little bit better of a job rotating over to help when she would drive to the basket.”
Leading Prairie were seniors Brooke Foster and Jolie Larson, who scored 16 and 14 points, respectively. Foster had a double-double with 10 rebounds and Larson was a perfect 6 of 6 from the field.
“Brooke and Jolie were fundamental to our program and they had great careers here,” Mills said. “I think both are capable of playing at the next level.”
Foster finished as the third-leading scorer all-time at Prairie behind Gabbi Ortiz and Brittany Holterman, while Larson was one of three Hawks’ players to score 800 points and grab 600 rebounds.
On top of that, the Hawks improved drastically from last season, finishing 10 wins above their total from 2017-18.
“This was an incredible group of girls to work with this year and we made tremendous strides,” Mills said. “We will have to reload next year with only two starters returning, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”
The Novas, the No. 4 seed in the sectional, will play at 2 p.m. Saturday against No. 2 seed Howards Grove in the sectional final at Sheboygan North.
