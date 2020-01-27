Girls basketball: Pitroff scores 30, Horlick beats Wilmot 82-80 to snap losing streak

The Horlick High School girls basketball team snapped its six-game losing streak in style on Monday.

The Rebels got 30 points and 14 rebounds from Olivia Pitrof and had three other players score in double figures as they beat Wilmot 82-80 in a nonconference game at Horlick.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holick (5-11) led 45-40 at halftime and extended its lead to 10 before the Panthers (7-7) made some 3-pointers to get back into the game, said Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders.

"We played really well as a team tonight," Sanders said. "We moved the ball well and, after losing some close games, we were able to finish this one."

During their losing streak, the Rebels dropped two games by one point each and another by two points.

Pitrof made three of four free throws in the final minutes to preserve the win, Sanders said. Alex Cannon and Nickkia Nelson both added 17 points, while Vantaya Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0