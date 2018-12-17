When a player scores more than 40 points in a game, chances of the opposition winning are generally bleak.
Iyana Thompson and the Park High School girls basketball team were tasked with that challenge on Monday night at home against nonconference opponent Shoreland Lutheran, and fell short 69-60.
Thompson scored 25 points, but was outmatched by Shoreland’s Chelby Koker, who scored a season-high 43 points and broke the Kenosha County scoring record previously held by Sidney Cooks (1,920). Koker now sits at 1,941 points in her career.
“It was definitely the Koker show tonight,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “Despite her scoring all those points, I thought our girls did a good job of staying in the game. We never went down by more than 11 and we kept fighting.”
As a team, Shoreland (8-1) shot 25 of 30 from the free throw line compared to Park, who shot 13 of 25.
Alexis Betker scored 17 points for the Panthers (4-6).
“I keep preaching to these girls that we need to do the little things right if we want to win these close games,” Palacios said. “It starts with executing our free throws and hitting our open layups.”
