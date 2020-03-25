Girls basketball: Lutheran's Strande unanimous All-State selection

“It’s a huge honor,” said Strande, the fifth-leading all-time scorer among girls in Wisconsin’s history with 2,539 points. “It’s a sign that all my hard work has been paying off.”

Strande became the first player in the history of her program to earn All-State honors as a junior when she was named to the third team. But she took her game to such a level this season that she was a unanimous All-State selection even though this was considered to be an unusually deep group of talent in the state.

Consider that of 40 nominees for this year’s team, 20 had received all-state honors a year ago (five on one of the first four teams, and 15 honorable mention).

Also, 29 are going on to play college or have already received offers.

Strande, who has signed to play for the University of Minnesota, was among this elite class. And it was her work ethic that took her this far.

“Watching her progress through the years was fun,” said Shoreland Lutheran coach Holly Bahr, who had a second-team AP All-State player last year in Racine’s Chelby Koker. “She really worked on all aspects of her game. So, taking it to the him, in the beginning, her left hand wasn’t as strong, but at the end, she could go left or right.