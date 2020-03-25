Girls basketball: Lutheran's Strande unanimous All-State selection

Residing just a deep 3-pointer from the JMBA Recreation and Fitness Center in Caledonia for most of her life, Caroline Strande long ago made it her home away from home.
It started when she was a little girl struggling to put up shots while her father, Peter, played basketball. That practice continued all the way through her senior season for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team, when she would routinely fire up jumpers before playing for the Crusaders that night.
In fact, if not for COVID-19, Strande confesses that she would have likely been at the JMBA when she was reached for this story.
“My dad was in a rec league, so I’d just shoot around while he was playing in his rec league,” she said. “And then when my sister (Sarah) got older, we started to shoot around. And then this year, I brought Nevaiah (Bell-Tenner) from our team there. So it would be, Sarah and Nevaiah shooting around before the games.”
It was that dedication that helped make her one of the best girls basketball players in the state this season. That was underscored when she was one of two unanimous selections to the Associated Press All-State team.
The team was selected Wednesday morning via a teleconference call between sportswriters representing all regions of the state. The other unanimous selection was La Crosse Aquinas senior guard Lexi Donarski, who was unanimously voted as the state’s player of the year.
“It’s a huge honor,” said Strande, the fifth-leading all-time scorer among girls in Wisconsin’s history with 2,539 points. “It’s a sign that all my hard work has been paying off.”
Strande became the first player in the history of her program to earn All-State honors as a junior when she was named to the third team. But she took her game to such a level this season that she was a unanimous All-State selection even though this was considered to be an unusually deep group of talent in the state.
Consider that of 40 nominees for this year’s team, 20 had received all-state honors a year ago (five on one of the first four teams, and 15 honorable mention).
Also, 29 are going on to play college or have already received offers.
Strande, who has signed to play for the University of Minnesota, was among this elite class. And it was her work ethic that took her this far.
“Watching her progress through the years was fun,” said Shoreland Lutheran coach Holly Bahr, who had a second-team AP All-State player last year in Racine’s Chelby Koker. “She really worked on all aspects of her game. So, taking it to the him, in the beginning, her left hand wasn’t as strong, but at the end, she could go left or right.
“She was a strong finisher at the rim, she was obviously strong from the 3-point line and her medium range shot improved, too. She was very hard to guard. You stepped up to take the ‘3’ away and then she would take you to the rim.
“And she had that desire to rebound, too. When the shot left her hand, she was already running in for the rebound. She’s just an all-around solid, talented player and she’s got great reach and height for the position she plays.
“So she’s just been fun to watch through the years — but not so fun to coach against.”
Who would want to coach against Strande? She finished among the top 15 in the state in three categories — scoring (second with an average of 35.3 points), steals (ninth at 5.4) and assists (14th at 15.4). She also averaged 10.2 rebounds per game.
“It’s been a fun year,” she said. “My team and I accomplished a lot and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Also earning All-State honors from Racine County were three honorable mention selections — Strande’s teammate, Morgann Gardner, Horlick center Olivia Pitrof and Waterford guard Katie Rohner.
The 6-2 Gardner, a junior, earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors after averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.8 steals per game. She ranks second in career scoring with 1,151 points.
“She played great all season,” Strande said. “She definitely improved since her freshman year. She’s gotten more confident and her inside and outside game have improved a lot. She got a lot of good rebounds this year and she’s just a more fluid player.”
The 5-11 Pitrof earned co-All-Southeast Conference honors with Franklin junior guard Olivia Rangel after averaging Pitrof averaged 24.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, one assist, 2.2 steals, and 1.4 block per game.
And the 5-6 Rohner, Waterford’s all-time leading scorer, earned Player of the Year honors in the Southern Lakes Conference for the second straight season after averaging 18.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 steals.
