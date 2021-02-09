Girls basketball: Loppnow standing tall for Waterford

Most anyone who has undergone knee rehabilitation can attest to how arduous it can be. It was no different for Loppnow, who she had to endure a double dip of this misery.

"For the first month after getting injured (in 2018), I was mostly just in shock," she said. "The summer before I got hurt, I was constantly in the gym, working so hard to be the best that I could be to help my team get far that year. So, the first month I just couldn't believe that it got taken away from me so quickly.

"After I had surgery, then the reality set in that ACL tears are not easy recoveries, and I was about to have to put in a lot more work than I did the previous summer. I was so frustrated the first four months because therapy was very difficult. I remember the feeling of fear when two days after I had surgery, my therapist made me stand on both legs and start bending my knee.

"I kept a countdown on my phone leading up to the day I could start jogging again, and then making cuts, and then eventually sprints."

After Loppnow re-injured her knee one year later, she couldn't have been blamed for moving on from basketball. Instead, she was emboldened to not let this end her blossoming career. Somehow, she was going to make this work, even though ridding her mind of doubts was nearly impossible.