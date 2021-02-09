Girls basketball: Loppnow standing tall for Waterford

Within the confines of the Waterford High School girls basketball team's locker room, Torie Loppnow represents a welcome reprieve to a long season.
With her ready wit, those endless practices, bus rides and occasional tongue lashings from coaches don't seem quite so bad. Another story from Torie is the perfect antidote for fatigued players.
"She's the team goofball," said Waterford coach Dena Brecht, intending that term as a compliment for her leading scorer. "She never has a hard time bringing a smile to the faces of many. She has such a great personality."
But that's hardly all Loppnow brings to the Wolverines.
"She not only brightens everybody's day with her silly self, she is also one great basketball player," Brechtl said.
There was a time, though, when Loppnow's bubbly personality was tested by her own struggles. After showing signs of being a standout during his freshman year, Loppnow didn't play at all as a sophomore and was limited to 15 games as a junior because of a left knee that she injured twice.
It was November 2018 and the 5-foot-11 Loppnow was looking forward to joining such players as Kate Rohner, now the program's career-leading scorer, and inside presence Kathleen Fitzgerald to give the Wolverines one of the most imposing teams in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Fate had other plans for her.
"I was playing fall ball at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie," Loppnow said. "It was a week and one day before tryouts started for the year. It was the first half of the game and I was dribbling up the sideline when I planted my foot to do a spin move and felt a pop in my left knee."
The prognosis was a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. She underwent surgery one month later at the Orthopedic Surgery Center in Pewaukee, and her sophomore season was wiped out.
Following a year of grueling rehabilitation, Loppnow was back for her junior season. For the first three games, that is.
"I was running down the court and planted my foot to do another spin move and felt another pop immediately," she said, "The same leg, the same pain as before. After more doctor visits, I fortunately had just partially torn my ACL. The graft from my surgery was still intact but was severely stretched. I was out five more weeks, and then was fitted for a brace to come back and play the end of my junior year in."
It hardly seemed fair for a young player, who gave every indication of being special after 24 games her freshman season. During a time when Loppnow might have been developing into one of the best players ever to wear a Wolverines jersey, she was wondering if she could trust her left knee when she had to make a quick cut on the court.
Most anyone who has undergone knee rehabilitation can attest to how arduous it can be. It was no different for Loppnow, who she had to endure a double dip of this misery.
"For the first month after getting injured (in 2018), I was mostly just in shock," she said. "The summer before I got hurt, I was constantly in the gym, working so hard to be the best that I could be to help my team get far that year. So, the first month I just couldn't believe that it got taken away from me so quickly.
"After I had surgery, then the reality set in that ACL tears are not easy recoveries, and I was about to have to put in a lot more work than I did the previous summer. I was so frustrated the first four months because therapy was very difficult. I remember the feeling of fear when two days after I had surgery, my therapist made me stand on both legs and start bending my knee.
"I kept a countdown on my phone leading up to the day I could start jogging again, and then making cuts, and then eventually sprints."
After Loppnow re-injured her knee one year later, she couldn't have been blamed for moving on from basketball. Instead, she was emboldened to not let this end her blossoming career. Somehow, she was going to make this work, even though ridding her mind of doubts was nearly impossible.
"Talking through my therapists and my parents, it was eventually my call on what I wanted to do," she said. "They laid out the facts for me on the risks of going back to contact sports, and I was left to make the final decision.
"After about a week of thinking about it constantly, I realized I could never see myself not playing this sport. I knew the risks, but I wanted the reward so much more. I worked so hard those five weeks I was out, and I eventually came back to playing basketball."
Loppnow returned in time last season to help the 16-9 Wolverines win six of seven games going into a season-ending WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to Waukesha West.
After all was said and done with that season, Brechtl could only be thankful that Loppnow was finally able to display her talent.
"We crossed our fingers and hoped for the best," Brechtl said about Loppnow's second injury. "When the news came back that the reinjury was not season ending, we all jumped for joy. Torie was able to come back towards the end of the season and became quite the difference maker for our crew. She was a huge reason we won another regional championship."
Without the graduated Rohner, it's been a little more difficult this season. Following a 58-18 loss to Oak Creek Jan. 9, the Wolverines were 2-5 and seemingly heading nowhere.
But then they recovered to win eight of their next nine games and finished the regular season 11-8 and in second place in the SLC with an 8-6 record. Loppnow, who said she patterns her all-around game around former University of Wisconsin guard Zak Schowalter, leads the Wolverines in scoring (11.8 points) and blocks (1.4), is second in rebounding (5.3) and assists (2.2) and third in steals (1.6).
Union Grove Rob Domagalski has watched Loppnow with admiration during her impressive comeback.
"It's amazing that she came back strong her senior year after a major knee injury," he said. "Torie has displayed leadership playing her senior year and leading her team to a winning record overall and to a second-place finish in the SLC.
"She is the player to stop when playing Waterford and it's apparent that she has accepted that pressure to carry her team to a successful season."
Loppnow will have that same mindset Friday when Waterford hosts Westosha Central in a 7 p.m. regional semifinal. The two teams split during the regular season, with Loppnow contributing 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block in a 42-40 victory over Westosha Central Jan. 18 in Waterford.
But even if her high school career ends Friday, there's plenty more basketball on Loppnow's horizon. She plans to play for UW-Stevens Point starting next season.
Loppnow will be bring plenty of wisdom with her to her next stop.
"My injuries have taught me a lot of things," she said. "The biggest thing I learned was never to take things for granted, because you truly don't know what you're missing until it's gone.
"When I think about a bad game, I have to remind myself to be thankful that I got to play my favorite sport with my best friends and everyone is healthy. I think that's what really matters. Physical therapy constantly challenged my patience, and from that I learned that good things take time, and there's no need to rush. I learned more about myself and what I wanted to do as a career, and learned a lot of information about it."