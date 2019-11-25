Girls basketball: Jones leads Case past Milw. Academy of Science 48-44

After giving up 93 points in its season opener last Thursday, the Case High School girls basketball team knew it needed to get better on defense - and fast.
The Eagles did on Monday night.
Case allowed 44 points and Bree Jones scored 27 points as the Eagles beat winless Milwaukee Academy of Science 48-44 in a nonconference game at the Case Fieldhouse.
"Our improvement came on the defensive end and that made the difference," said Eagles coach Wally Booker. "We still have a lot of work to do, especially on our rebounding."
Jones scored 17 points in the first half and Case (1-1) led 27-25 at the break. The Novas were led by Lelani Ellis and Nakiya Hurst, one of the better sophomores in the area, according to Booker. The two had all of the Novas' points in the half.
The Eagles switched to a box-and-one defense in the second half and Elizabeth Brim helped hold Hurst scoreless until she fouled out. Ellis finished with 28 the the Novas (0-3).
For Case, Jones made four 3-pointers, had a team-high four steals and three assists. "Bree had a pretty good game from the floor," Booker said. "If she can play well at the point, we can be a good team."
Huriyyan Ghuari added seven points, while Brianna Bigelow scored six points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Eagles played without 6-foot-1 senior forward Arriyah Brooks, who suffered a slight injury against Lutheran, Booker said. She should be ready to play against Franklin in the Eagles' Southeast Conference opener Dec. 3, he said.