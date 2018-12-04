Olivia Pitrof's impressive streak continues.
The junior forward for the Horlick High School girls basketball team added another double-double to her season stats on Tuesday as she helped the Rebels to a 56-53 nonconference victory over The Prairie School at Horlick.
The undefeated Rebels (4-0) rode Pitrof's strong performance as she scored 26 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had three steals.
"She had another dominating night and continues to improve each game," said Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders.
The Rebels also used a strong defensive effort as they forced 18 turnovers and nabbed 22 offensive rebounds.
"We were really tough on the glass tonight which allowed us to kind of control the game for sure," Sanders said.
The Hawks (1-2) had their chances, but sloppy ball handling and giving up too many second looks put them in a hole, said coach Alan Mills.
"We played well to start and were right there with them, but some late turnovers and too many offensive boards hurt us," Mills said.
Jolie Larson led Prairie with 16 points, while Andrea Palmen and Brooke Foster each added 14.
Horlick 56, Prairie 53
PRAIRIE (1-2)
McPhee 0 1-2 1, Palmen 4 3-5 14, Fleming 0 0-0 0, May 0 0-0 0, Foster 4 3-5 14, Decker 2 3-3 8, Larson 8 0-0 16. Totals 18 10-16 53.
HORLICK (4-0)
Nelson 0 0-0 0, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 2 0-0 4, Ellison 5 4-4 15, Cannon 2 1-4 5, Pitrof 9 8-11 26, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Corona 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 13-19 56.
Halftime—Horlick 29, Prairie 26. 3-point goals— Ellison, Palmen 3, Foster 3, Decker. Total fouls—Prairie 15, Horlick 15. Rebounds—Prairie 24 (Foster 8), Horlick 37 (Pitrof 14).
***********
ST. CATHERINE'S 54, PARK 53: At Park, the Angels won their first game of the season in a nonconference game, despite taking 27 fewer shots than the Panthers.
Park (2-3) had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but missed both of its opportunities.
Ashley Gerber led St. Catherine's (1-4) with 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the free-throw line. Shea Coca had six points and seven blocks for the Angels.
"I was very happy with the way we moved the ball tonight," St. Catherine's coach Keino Turner said. "It was a great win for our team."
The Panthers had three players score in double-figures, including Azia Price (12 points), Iyana Thompson (11) and Jade Griffin (10).
"We weren't the same team that we were just a few days ago," Park coach Carey Palacios said. "In a close game where you're struggling, you need to do the little things right, and we didn't do that tonight."
St. Catherine's 54, Park 53
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-4)
Gilbert 3 1-4 8, Coca 3 0-4 6, O'Regan 1 1-2 4, Delsman 1 1-4 3, Stulo 1 1-2 3, Gerber 5 7-10 17, Wentorf 3 3-4 9, Cafferty 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 14-30 54.
PARK (2-3)
Jones 2 0-0 6, Thompson 5 0-1 11, A. Price 5 0-1 12, Senzig 3 0-0 7, Betker 3 1-5 7, J. Griffin 4 2-3 10, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, Mclain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-10 53.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 31, Park 28. 3-point goals—Jones 2, Thompson, D. Price 2, A. Price, Gilbert, O'Regan. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 23, Park 25. Fouled out—Gerber. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 61 (Cora 13), Park 45 (Griffin 12).
************
RACINE LUTHERAN 56, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 27: The Crusaders used a stifling defense to win a Metro Classic Conference game in Burlington.
The Crusaders (5-0, 2-0 MCC) overcame a sluggish start, according to coach Steve Shaffer, and took over in the second half.
"We came out slow in the first half, but in the second half we really turned on the defense and forced them into a lot of turnovers," Shaffer said.
The Crusaders held the Lady Toppers scoreless for almost 10 minutes in the second half and cruised to the win.
Caroline Strande led the way with 23 points and Morgann Gardner added 16.
Emma Klein led the Lady Toppers (3-2, 0-2 MCC) with 12 points.
Racine Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 27
LUTHERAN (5-0)
Mohar 0 0-0 0, Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 4-5 8, Strande 11 0-1 23, Kellner 2 1-2 5, Gardner 7 2-2 16. Totals 24 7-10 56.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-2)
El. Klein 2 0-0 4, Nevin 1 3-5 4, J. Klein 2 0-1 4, Em. Klein 5 0-0 12, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Schwenn 1 2-5 4. Totals 10 5-11 27.
Halftime—Lutheran 29, Catholic Central 13. 3-point goals— Strande, Em. Klein 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 13, Catholic Central 8.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 57, BURLINGTON 42: The Demons lost a nonconference game at home, despite getting 15 points from Caitlyn Matson.
Burlington (0-6) also got 13 points from Claire Walby. The Demons made five 3-pointers.
"Although the score didn't show it, this was a major step forward for us," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "We really focused on our defense and turnovers tonight and we improved on both."
Kenosha Bradford 57, Burlington 42
BRADFORD (2-4)
Snyder 5 0-0 10, Kozmer 1 0-0 2, Strelow 5 2-2 15, Trachte 3 6-6 12, Allen 0 1-2 1, Lesavich 3 4-6 10, Brown 2 0-0 5, Ervin 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-16 57.
BURLINGTON (0-6)
Krause 1 2-2 5, Teberg 1 0-2 2, Ch. Matson 1 2-3 4, Anderson 1 1-3 3, Ca. Matson 5 1-2 15, Walby 6 1-2 13, Pirocanac 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 7-16 42.
Halftime—Bradford 30, Burlington 24. 3-point goals—Strelow 3, Brown, Ca. Matson 4, Krause. Total fouls—Bradford 15, Burlington 20. Fouled out—Allen, Snyder.
