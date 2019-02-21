She’s the first person in the John R. Belden Fieldhouse at Horlick High School, and the last person out.
And her game is reaching new heights because of the tireless work she’s put into the sport of basketball.
Jordann Ellison, a senior guard and captain on Horlick’s girls basketball team, dedicated herself to the sport at a young age, and now it’s paying dividends.
“I originally liked dance a lot, but then my cousin would always be shooting hoops in the backyard and I wanted to play with him,” Ellison said. “From there, I couldn’t put the ball down; I always wanted to be playing.”
Ellison transferred from St. Catherine’s after her freshman year, and found her niche on the Horlick team almost instantly. Horlick head coach Ambrial Sanders, then an assistant coach to Jeffrey Sturdevant, took notice of Ellison’s strong demeanor.
“I think sophomore year was a bit of an adjustment for Jordann, but she was always making smart plays,” Sanders said. “She has grown so much since then.”
The stats certainly back that up.
Ellison went from averaging 7.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds her sophomore year to 13.7 points, 3.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds her junior year. She also jumped from 1.7 steals to 3.0 steals.
As a senior, Ellison is averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds. What’s more, Horlick (13-9, 8-6 SEC) is on the cusp of its best season since 2003-04, when it finished 15-7 overall and 9-0 in the Southeast Conference.
The Rebels take on SEC rival Case at Case’s fieldhouse in a Division 1 WIAA Regional Friday at 7 p.m. Horlick lost both games against Case by a combined five points — 73-72 at Case Dec. 18 and 60-56 at Horlick Feb 1.
“Playing against Case over the years has always been a dogfight,” Ellison said. “They say it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season and I want to win this more than any game I’ve ever played before.”
Going into her senior year, Ellison was determined to take her game to another level. She attended several basketball camps over the summer and tried playing pickup games whenever she could.
Sanders said she took notice of Ellison’s commitment and decided to name her captain.
“I didn’t name anyone a captain when I took over as head coach Jordann’s junior year,” Sanders said. “I didn’t think anyone proved to me that they were ready to lead this team and give everything had for this program, but that all changed this year.
“I knew I was going to name Jordann captain when I saw her helping out a player on the (junior varsity) team,” she added. “She always takes the time to help others improve their game and that’s exactly what I’m looking for in a leader.”
Colleges have started to notice Ellison’s steady improvement over her time in high school. Cardinal-Stritch University, Roosevelt University and Lakeland University have all shown interest in Ellison, according to Sanders.
“I can definitely see Jordann playing at the next level,” Sanders said. “She’s got the talent and heart to make any team better.”
While Ellison wants to play basketball in college, she’s prioritizing her academics.
“I want to either study kinesiology or nursing and all three of those schools have that, which is good,” Ellison said. “I’m just going to let God guide the way for me.”
Standing in Ellison’s corner are her two biggest fans, her mother Melissa Stewart and her three-year-old sister Ava.
“Jordann means the world to me,” Melissa said. “She’s a great daughter, an amazing athlete and the best big sister 3-year-old could ask for. She knows what she wants in life and I’m glad God chose me to be her mother.”
