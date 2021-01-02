Girls basketball: Gardner shares the wealth for Racine Lutheran in win

The Lady Toppers were led by Madeline Von Rabenau with 18 points, Julia Klein with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kayla Loos with six points and seven rebounds. Morgan Ramsey added two points and seven rebounds.

"Racine Lutheran is one of the top teams in the conference for a reason," Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. "They had six girls who scored in double figures and that's hard to counter.

"You can try and fix one thing and they have someone else to pick up that slack. We've just got to learn from our mistakes and get better. The improvement's there, the skill level is getting there ... now we just have to learn from our mistakes and correct them."

WILMOT 70, PRAIRIE 43: Coach Alan Mills was encouraged by a lot of what he saw in the Hawks' nonconference loss to Wilmot at Wilmot.

While Prairie (2-8) shot just 28% from the floor (15 for 53), Mills saw a strong defensive effort by his young team, among other encouraging signs.

"We didn't shoot the ball nearly well enough to beat a team like that," he said." But we did a lot of good things. I thought we were very good defensively — it was a 10-point game with 10 minutes left — and we rebounded well.