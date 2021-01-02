Girls basketball: Gardner shares the wealth for Racine Lutheran in win

If anyone suggests that Morgann Gardner wasn't at her best Saturday afternoon, her coach would vehemently disagree.
Gardner, a 6-foot-2 senior center for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team, was held to 11 points in a 78-44 victory over Catholic Central in Burlington. That's 10 points fewer than her season average.
Nevertheless, Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer feels Gardner was the most impressive player on the floor in this Metro Classic Conference showdown. Gardner grabbed 13 rebounds and had an assist total Shaffer knows will possibly be the highest of her high school career.
"One player who stands out is Morgann," Shaffer said. "I don't have assists (from Saturday's game) yet, but it hand to be a record for her for assists. She really passed the ball well and that was great to see.
"When the stats come back from Hudl, it'll be interesting to see how many assists she did have because I can probably think of five or six of them off the top of my head that really stood out."
Among those benefitting from Gardner's floor game was Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, who had 22 points and eight rebounds. Also scoring in double figures for the Crusaders (7-2, 6-0 MCC) were Sarah Strande (13 points), Alexis Peterson (11) and Ellie Jaramillo and Madison Mohar (10 each).
Catholic Central (1-7, 0-5 MCC) was able to stay with Lutheran for about the first nine minutes of the first half, but then the Crusaders pulled away.
The Lady Toppers were led by Madeline Von Rabenau with 18 points, Julia Klein with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kayla Loos with six points and seven rebounds. Morgan Ramsey added two points and seven rebounds.
"Racine Lutheran is one of the top teams in the conference for a reason," Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. "They had six girls who scored in double figures and that's hard to counter.
"You can try and fix one thing and they have someone else to pick up that slack. We've just got to learn from our mistakes and get better. The improvement's there, the skill level is getting there ... now we just have to learn from our mistakes and correct them."
WILMOT 70, PRAIRIE 43: Coach Alan Mills was encouraged by a lot of what he saw in the Hawks' nonconference loss to Wilmot at Wilmot.
While Prairie (2-8) shot just 28% from the floor (15 for 53), Mills saw a strong defensive effort by his young team, among other encouraging signs.
"We didn't shoot the ball nearly well enough to beat a team like that," he said." But we did a lot of good things. I thought we were very good defensively — it was a 10-point game with 10 minutes left — and we rebounded well.
"We still look young and inexperienced on the court, but I can't complain. If we shoot the ball a little better and limit our turnovers, we have every reason to believe we could have walked away with a win."